Music BTS, one of the world’s most popular bands, calls for an end to Asian hatred and talks about racism faced by its members

Asians have been the victims of many hate crimes in the United States since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

South Korean The BTS pop group is calling for an end to racism against Asians. Band posted a petition on Twitter on Tuesday, expressing participation in the March shootings in Atlanta for those who lost loved ones.

“We feel sadness and anger,” the message says.

The message, written in Korean and English, also described the racism experienced by the band members themselves and the nausea it caused. The appearance of the band members has been mocked and they have been asked why they speak English even though they are Asian.

“We oppose racial discrimination. We condemn the violence. You, me and we all have the right to be respected. We stand together. ”

The message was sent with the tags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

Seven people BTS is a giant of K-pop, which in recent years has become one of the most popular bands in the world. The band is made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS’s large fan base, known as the Army, is very active on social media like the band.

K-pop fans have recently participated extensively in social influence and charity. For example, when BTS announced in June that it would donate $ 1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police violence in the United States, its fan team immediately collected an even larger donation amount.

Millions of K-pop fans also trolled far-right opponents of the Black lives matter movement on social media.

Now The petition, published on Twitter, relates to the March 16 shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, at three different Asian-owned beauty salons that killed eight people. Six of the victims were women of Asian background.

A few hours later, police arrested the 21-year-old Robert Aaron Longin on suspicion of shooting.

Racism against Asians was suspected from the outset as the motive for the attack. At least in Atlanta and New York, police have stepped up patrols in nearby nursing homes and areas of Asian communities.

New York police also pointed out in their statement the high number of racist attacks on Asians from the previous year.

President of the United States Joe Biden condemned in the first TV speech of his presidency the racist attacks on Asian Americans seen since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

UN published a report last year, which described racial violence against Asian Americans at a “worrying level”.