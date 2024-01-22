Music | Bryan Adams will perform in Finland next summer

The Canadian star's first gig in Finland was already in 1985.

Rock singer Bryan Adams will perform next summer in Tampere. The successful Canadian artist will be seen on July 5 at the Nokia Arena.

Adams is an artist known to the Finnish audience. He performed in Finland for the first time already in 1985, and he visited Ratina Stadium in Tampere in the spring of 2010. Adams' previous gig in Finland was at Espoo's Metro Arena in January 2020 shortly before the corona lockdown.

Although Due to the closure of the former Hartwall arena in Helsinki, the Tampere arena has been the most potential performance venue for foreign stars, so last year most of the concerts in the Nokia arena were performances by domestic artists.

Next summer, in addition to Bryan Adams, at least the British metal legend Judas Priest will be seen at the Tampere hall.

Bryan Adams has been on a world tour for two years now. Ticket sales for next summer's Suomen concert will start on Friday, January 26.