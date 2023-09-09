Music | Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band has canceled their September gig due to Springsteen’s stomach ulcer

“Our hearts are broken because of the canceled shows,” Bruce Springsteen wrote in a statement sent to fans.

Presently Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, who are touring the United States, have canceled all their concerts planned for September. The band announced the matter earlier this week on the message service X. There has been news about it including Rolling Stone.

The reason for the cancellation is the frontman of the band Bruce Springsteen stomach ulcer requiring treatment. The decision was made on the advice of doctors, but it was not easy.

“Our hearts are broken because of the canceled shows,” Springsteen wrote in a statement sent to fans.

He promised that the band would return and replace the now canceled concerts at a later date. At the same time, he thanked the fans for their understanding and support.

BRUCE Springsteen & The E Street Band was scheduled to perform in several North American cities this month, including Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Vancouver and Toronto.

The band’s tour started in February from Florida and the band played more than 30 shows in Europe in the spring and summer. The tour is the first after the band’s six-year hiatus.