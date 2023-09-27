Music | Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band cancels all shows for this year, Springsteen is still recovering from a stomach ulcer

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band has canceled all of its concerts planned for this year.

Among other things, the American newspaper reported on the cancellation of the gigs Variety.

Already at the beginning of September, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band canceled their concerts with their frontman Bruce Springsteen due to stomach ulcer. At that time, it announced that the gigs scheduled for September would be held later.

On Wednesday, the band announced that they are canceling all performances planned for this year. The band was scheduled to tour the United States.

The band tells about it on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Springsteen thanks his fans for their encouragement and support. Springsteen is said to be still recovering from a stomach ulcer.

According to the band, the new dates of the canceled concerts will be announced later.

The tour started in February from Florida, USA. In spring and summer, the band played more than 30 shows in Europe. The tour is the first after the band’s six-year hiatus.