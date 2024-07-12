Music | Bruce Springsteen is performing today in Helsinki – HS bonga star leaving his hotel

Music|Rock legend Bruce Springsteen didn’t stop to sign autographs, but the guitarist-violinist took his time.

to Helsinki arrived for the concert Bruce Springsteen with the bands stayed at Hotel Maria in Kruununhaa. HS assistant Aleksi Kinnunen happened to drive past the hotel just as the singer and The E Street Band were leaving the hotel at 3:45 p.m.

An audience had gathered on both sides of the door.

On his previous tours, Springsteen has come to meet fans, shake hands and sign autographs in connection with his accommodation. The last time he did this was in Helsinki before the Olympic Stadium gig in front of Hotel Kämpi in 2012.

Today, the audience was left with no numbers.

“Now he just came out, made quick greetings with his hand and went to the blue Mersuu”, Kinnunen describes.

According to Kinnusen, the guitarist who stepped out before the singer Steven Van Zandt actually slipped into the car without saying hello. Instead, a guitarist, violinist and backing singer Soozie Tyrell stopped to sign autographs.

Drummer Max Weinberg and a saxophonist Jake Clemons chatted to the fans while heading to the cars.

Kinnunen says that after four, the band had started the sound check at the Olympic Stadium. The band played a few songs and finished before five when the gates opened.

The concert starts around 20:00.