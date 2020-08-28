Music Britney Spears’ sister wants part of the singer’s property: Funds for the singer’s children would be transferred to her sister’s accounts

Vocalist Britney Spearsin the sister is seeking to take over part of the assets of approximately USD 60 million, or approximately EUR 51 million.

Last week Jamie Lynn Spears applied to the court for the funds of the fund set up for Britney Spears’ children in 2004 to be transferred to accounts held by a little sister.

Britney Spears ’sister, ten years younger, has been one of Britney’s property trustees for a couple of years now. As trustee, Jamie Lynn has been to ensure that, in Britney’s death, all property is transferred to a fund set up for her children.

It is unclear how Jamie Lynn’s request will affect the management of the funds and whether he would gain control of the property immediately or only upon the death of Britney Spears.

Britney Spearsin the management of the funds has been debated for a long time, but Jamie Lynn Spears ’involvement in lobbying only came to the attention of the media last week.

Britney Spears is currently in charge of her father James Spearswho has long been the guardian of his daughter.

For the past 12 years, Britney Spears has been under guardianship. She was prescribed involuntary treatment for mental health problems in 2008. She has also had problems with substance use. At the same time, he lost his right to manage his own affairs and assets.

Spears ’father and attorney have been allowed to manage his funds for most of his patronage. In addition, her father has been able to limit visits as well as contact a doctor about her daughter’s care.

In 2019, James Spears momentarily stepped aside from his role as guardian because of his own health problems. That’s when the task fell To Jodi Montgomery.

Also fans have taken part in the controversy over Britney Spears ’patronage. Fans have also taken a stand on the Free Britney campaign. Fans have suspected that the father controls his daughter unnecessarily.

James Spears has called the campaign conspiracy theory.

Britney Spears has repeatedly asked that his father should not continue in the role of guardian. The daughter hoped Montgomery would continue in the task.

Recently, Britney Spears has been fighting the matter in court.

Despite opposition, the court ruled last week that James Spears will return as guardian and will continue to be washed in early 2021.

The latest twists and turns have been reported, among other things Los Angeles Times, BBC, ABC News and Vanity Fair.