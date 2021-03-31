Music Britney Spears criticizes a documentary made about her: “I cried for two weeks”

Britney Spears criticizes Framing for the Britney Spears documentary because it presents her in what she thinks is a disgraceful light.

Vocalist Britney Spears has finally said what he thinks of the early February release Framing Britney Spears documentary. In the past, the singer has referred to the documentary only indirectly.

The documentary is produced by The New York Times and is based on the magazine’s news coverage.

“I was presented in a shameful light. I cried for two weeks and I still cry sometimes, ”Spears writes of the documentary in his Instagram release.

The pop star says he has not watched the documentary but has seen parts of it. The parts were sufficient to elicit a strong emotional response.

In connection with the Instagram release, Spears will dance Aerosmith Crazyto the beat of the song, meets the lyrics of the song on his lips and plays the air guitar. The song is sung “I go crazy”.

Document is a retelling of the singer’s life as well as the publicity he faces.

In particular, the documentary puts the singer’s legal battle against his father’s custody under a magnifying glass.

It all started with Spears ’nervous breakdown in 2007, after which the singer’s father and lawyer were appointed as his guardians. At first it was a temporary solution, but it became permanent.

The documentary highlights that the singer has wanted to get out of his father’s patronage.

In addition, the documentary gives prestige to the conspiracy Free Britney movement, which is considered a conspiracy flute, and recalls how a blatantly hateful hateful chase was maintained by the media and celebrity culture in the early 2000s.

Britney Spears is placed in the documentary mostly as a victim, but material is also included in which she defends herself.

Fans protested on March 17, 2021 in favor of releasing Britney Spears from guardianship in Los Angeles.­

In the latest In his Instagram release, Spears also takes a stand on how his affairs have been handled in the media and how the media has treated him.

Spears says he has been criticized all his life.

“It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe because the media has always criticized, insulted and disgraced me.”

Spears says she dances every night to make her feel alive.

Guardianship dispute has received new twists and turns since the document was published.

Earlier this month, Spears ’attorney formally asked for Spears’ father James “Jamies” Spears would no longer take care of the singer’s personal affairs.

Formerly a lawyer Samuel D Ingham III had told the court that Spears feared his father and did not want the father to be responsible for his life. Spears hopes that his personal affairs will be temporarily handled since 2019 Jodi Montgomery would be given a permanent task.

However, Spears would have the right to demand the termination of the custody arrangement when he so wishes.

Jamie Spears, on the other hand, would retain the right to manage the pop star’s property, even if the arrangement is not to the singer’s liking.