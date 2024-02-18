Music | Brian Wilson, the songwriting genius of The Beach Boys, suffers from dementia

Brian Wilson, founding member of The Beach Boys, has suffered from various health problems throughout his life.

American Founding member of The Beach Boys, respected pop composer Brian Wilson81, suffers from dementia, reports a US magazine The New York Times. Wilson's manager confirms the matter to the magazine Jean Sievers.

The musician's family is currently trying to get him under guardianship, because according to the family, Wilson is unable to properly take care of himself. The matter appears from the application submitted to the court.

Wilson was previously cared for by his wife, who died in January Melinda Wilson.

“The decision was made to ensure that there would be no extreme changes in his household, that Brian and the children living at home would be cared for, and that they would remain at home where they would be cared for,” the statement said.

Sievers told The New York Times that her goal, for her part, is “to make sure that all of Brian's daily living needs are met and that he continues to lead an active life.”

Wilson is considered a musical genius, who created the signature of The Beach Boys with a sunny and energetic Californian atmosphere, composed and arranged their numerous hits such as God Only Knows, Surfin' USA, Good Vibrations and Wouldn't It Be Nice.

Despite the hits, fame and glory, Wilson's life has not been all sunny, as he has suffered from mental health problems since he was young.

In 1964, Wilson had an acute stress reaction on a flight with his band to Houston and left the tour in the middle to focus on recording. The period became one of the most creative of his career.

Over the years, Wilson's mental health problems worsened and he became increasingly withdrawn. Eventually, Wilson was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which manifested itself as auditory hallucinations, among other things. Wilson also experimented with various drugs. .

in Finland Wilson last performed in 2017 at Pori Jazz.

A sympathetic documentary about Wilson was published in 2020 Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, in which the composer reminisces about his career and life while driving around Los Angeles with a Rolling Stone magazine editor. This is exactly how Wilson wanted to make the documentary.