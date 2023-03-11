Music | Brian Eno receives the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Biennale

Producer, visual artist and electronic music pioneer Brian Eno has been awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale music awards.

Eno is also known as a pioneering music producer who has worked among other things David Bowiewith U2, Coldplay and Talking Heads.

The award criteria state that Eno will be honored for his work on the quality and beauty of digital sound and for the use of acoustic spatiality as a compositional instrument.

Brian Eno, 74, calls himself a “sonic landscraper”. He has been a pioneer of ambient, rock and electronic music for the last 50 years.

Uncle started his career as a professional musician in the band Roxy Music in 1971–1973. He left the band and released a series of solo albums of electronic music. Published in 1978 Ambient 1: Music for Airports and the ambient albums that followed gave the name to a whole new genre of electronic music.

Eno’s best-known collaboration albums include David Bowie’s Berlin trilogy of the late 1970s: Low, “Heroes” and Lodger.

Brian Eno has also composed one of the world’s most famous tunes: the Microsoft Windows startup sound.

Eno will receive the award at a gala ceremony in Venice on October 22. He will also present his new project titled, in connection with the biennial music festival Ship.

Finnish poet Kaija Saariaho received the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award of the Venice Biennale in 2021.