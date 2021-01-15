No Result
Music Brexit-critical conductor Simon Rattle takes German citizenship

January 15, 2021
in World
Simon Rattle will move from London to Munich as chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in 2023.

British conductor Simon Rattle takes German citizenship, says a radio station from the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation BR Classic.

Rattle will become chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Munich in 2023. He is currently the musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), but will end his term in London when he moves to Munich.

Prior to LSO, Rattle was for a long time chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic and he still lives in Berlin with his family.

BR Classic according to Rattle also intends to retain British citizenship. He has been critical of Britain’s break-up in the EU, or Brexit, which, among other things, makes it difficult for British and European musicians to move and work in each other’s territories.

