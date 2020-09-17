The intoxication of the peaks should never make you forget the valley. Bob Mold is a leading indie rock star. From the height of his prestige and integrity, he could be satisfied and contemplate. He neither gives nor receives lessons, he shares.

At 60, the former leader of the hardcore punk band Hüsker Dü (Do you remember, in Norwegian – Editor’s note) takes over again with Blue hearts. Saber clear and guitar sharp, Mold sounds the charge. In four decades, he has never deserted or posed as a reservist.

In fourteen titles, Blue hearts cut the policy of his country. According to its author, it is “The most catchy protest songs” that he ever wrote. Last year, the disc Sunshine Song targeted the Trump administration. The field is widened and the telescope sharp. If the anger is unharmed, you have to ogle power-pop, in terms of sounds.

“It’s frightening the relationship between yesterday and today, telegenic and charismatic leaders, supported by extremist evangelicals, who ignore everything”

Age is not an alibi, but a question of dialectics and efficiency. Rush into the powder keg, Mold did it; breaking niches, defending positions, Mold did it. However, the prerequisite is: “You are one of us or one of theirs. ” It would be tempting to summarize the approach to an always current one: ” Choose your camp comrade. “ The titles testify American crisis or Forecast or rain. History seems to be repeating itself, according to him, and he draws parallels from his broad shoulders as a former wrestler: “It’s frightening the relationship between yesterday and today, telegenic and charismatic leaders, supported by extremist evangelicals, who ignore everything. “

Of a combative and demanding kind

He saved his memory. “Hardcore for life. This motto is not a slogan. It is enough to have tasted the potion, often in the early teens, to inhale and appreciate the nectar which perfumes, even embalms the combatants. When England panics or panics punk in the light of the 1970s. Mold and others will be the boilermakers of a combative and protesting genre. The container of the vial which itself collects the explosion. America is many clock towers ahead. The American musical mechanism acts as a pendulum. Excess, rigor, excess rigor.

To their assets in fat and punchy music, Americans have seen the Sonics, MC5s, Stooges, to name them better, and folk and blues have etched concerns. Now we have to go faster and faster; to be harder and faster as the Reagan dawn is coming and adding to the “American” night. Places no longer have the right to compromise. Today never more than yesterday. Hüsker Dü takes action. Labels openly assumed Marxist act up to date, and are born New Alliance or SST Records. Links are forged between Washington, New York, Los Angeles, history would retain scenes in this country-almost-continent, but the approaches are common. Jello Biafra, of the Dead Kennedys; Henry Rollins, of the Black Flag; Ian MacKaye, from Minor Threat, then Fugazi. In turn, the channel will give Sonic Youth, Nirvana. With thisBlues Hearts, Mold recalls the importance of a loop to tighten the elbows of a resistance.