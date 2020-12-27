No Result
Music Bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice has died at the age of 69

December 27, 2020
Musician Tony Rice was one of the most famous bluegrass guitarists in the world.

Bluegrass musician and guitarist Tony Rice has died at the age of 69 on Christmas Day. News about it Vulture.

He was one of the most significant bluegrass guitarists of all time. His musical career lasted over 40 years. Rice played in several ensembles with bluegrass musicians JD Crowen, David Grismanin and Norman Blaken with. He also led the popular band The Tony Rice Unit, which combined bluegrass with jazz and folk, among others.

He was added to the International Bluegrass Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He made his last appearance at that gala.

Tony Rice lost his singing ability due to laryngeal dysfunction in 1994.

Colleagues remember Rice on social media. “No one has had such a profound impact on my musical world. Her playing, singing, writing and arranging broke the bluegrass fashion and forever proves that music can take you anywhere, from anywhere, ”mandolinist Chris Thile write on Twitter.

