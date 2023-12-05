Music | Billie Eilish raged at the film magazine Variety: Says the magazine forced her out of the closet

Singer Billie Eilish admitted in an interview with the film magazine Variety that she likes women. Now she says she was forced to talk about something she would have preferred to keep to herself.

Vocalist Billie Eilish is nervous to the American film publication Variety. In her Instagram post, Eilish blames the magazine for forcing her to talk about her personal issues and sexuality, instead of allowing her to talk about things she would have considered much more important.

“I like boys and girls, leave me alone, who really cares about these things,” the singer gushed without punctuation in her fiery publication.

He accused Variety of forcing him to come out.

It tells about it, among other things BBC.

Eilish’s the outburst is fueled by two recent interviews with Variety. Earlier in November, Variety interviewed Eilish in a big way for the cover story of the magazine.

In the magazine, Eilish talked about, among other things, what it’s like to grow up as a woman in the public spotlight and how her body and clothing have been criticized. She confessed that she dressed in loose and covering clothes when she was young to avoid being sexualized and criticized the fact that men’s different bodies are treated more tolerantly in society than women’s.

In addition, he said for the first time in an interview that he likes women.

“I’ve never been able to relate to girls very well. I love them a lot. I love them as people. I’m interested in them as people. I’m really interested in them,” Eilish said and continued:

“I am physically attracted to them. But I’m also afraid of them, their beauty and their presence.”

The reporter wrote in the article that Eilish’s expression had not even wavered when she said this. The reporter compared Eilish’s situation to her colleagues of previous generations: in the old days, the background of the stars would have thought carefully about how such revelations would have affected the popularity. Now, however, the time is different.

On the weekend Variety organized the Hitmakers gala celebrating the biggest hits of the year, where Eilish was interviewed on the red carpet.

Eilish and her brother Finneas was awarded at the Hitmakers gala for the movie soundtrack of the year with a song What Was I Made Forwho was involved Barbiein the movie.

During the interview on the red carpet, the singer was asked a bit in passing if it was her intention to come out of the closet in the magazine interview with Variety.

Eilish laughingly told the interviewer that she really had no such intention.

“When I saw the article, I thought, oh, I must have come out of the closet today. It’s exciting because I don’t think people knew. It’s great that they know now,” she said, admitting she was a little nervous talking about it.

Eilish also shared that she has been interested in girls for a long time, but she just hasn’t talked about it. He himself did not find it surprising at all.

In the red carpet interview, Eilish seemed a little nervous but in a good mood. However, his later Instagram post on the subject was anything but good-natured.

For the fans Eilish’s confession was confirmation of many suspicions. Fans had long speculated about Eilish’s sexual orientation and concluded that he liked women.

Among other things, the singer has written on Instagram in connection with a picture depicting women that she loves girls and said that her celebrity crush is Stranger Things – series actor Maya Hawke.

The same kind of speculation has also been raging about, for example, the singer Harry Styles under. Styles, who appeared on the cover of Vogue in a skirt, has been accused of “queerbating”, i.e. implying that he belongs to a sexual minority.

of The Guardian assistant professor of communication studies at Vanderbilt University interviewed last January by Claire Sisco King however, reminds us that guessing the sexual orientation of a public figure based on his behavior or clothing is questionable.

“It [veikkailu] is problematic because it implies that another person’s sexuality should be visible in order to be authentic. It should be understood that sexuality can be private and change over time.”

British Journal of Sexual Minorities Diva Magazine reminded me in August that while it strongly seemed that Billie Eilish had already subtly come out of the closet, it was not a clear coming out.

“It’s important to note that no one owes anyone a closet income, whether they’re a celebrity or not. More and more often, we encounter both famous and non-famous people who do not feel the need to define themselves,” the magazine wrote.