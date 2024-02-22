Music | Beyoncé made history: She became the first black woman to top the country charts

Texas Hold 'Em replaced the song that spent 20 weeks at the top of the country chart.

American vocalist Beyoncé is the first black woman whose song has topped the US country music charts.

The achievement is reported, among other things, by an American music magazine Rolling Stone.

The superstar, who previously released pop and r&b music, recently released two country songs, one of which is now number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Texas Hold 'Em -titled song makes Beyoncé, according to Rolling Stone, the first black woman to reach the top of that list.

Texas Hold 'Em overthrew the 20-week No. 1 spot by Zach Bryan and by Kacey Musgraves a song I Remember Everything.

Beyonce published by Texas Hold 'Em– and 16 Carriages -songs spectacularly in the aftermath of their Super Bowl commercial on Monday, February 12, Finnish time.

16 Carriages rose to ninth place on the same list.

Beyoncé is by no means the first black woman to perform country music, Rolling Stone reminds us.

In recent years, country success has been reaped by, for example Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencerand was one of the first black women to gain fame in country music Linda Martell in the 1970s.

Billboard is an American music media outlet that updates charts of the most popular popular music weekly based on sales and streaming figures and radio airplay.

All music genres on the comprehensive Billboard Hot 100 chart Texas Hold 'Em rose to second place. The top spot is held by a rapper Jack Harlow's Lovin On Me.