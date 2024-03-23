Music | Beyoncé hints that the new record was born out of a bad experience in country circles

The singer received criticism for her performance at the country gala in 2016.

Vocalist Beyonce has made an extraordinary exit from his new album.

Beyoncé announced the title and cover art of her new album on Tuesday on his Instagram account and at the same time talked about the backgrounds of the album. Known for being silent and guarding her privacy, the superstar rarely opens up on her social media channels or in magazine interviews.

The album, which will be released on Friday, March 29, bears the name Cowboy Carter. Carter is Beyoncé's middle name. In the cover photo, he is sitting on a horse in a cowboy-inspired outfit with a stetson on his head.

The album has been believed to be country music, as its first two singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages are country style. Beyoncé has usually performed r&b and pop music.

Beyonce however, declares in his Instagram post that “this is not a country album. This is a Beyoncé album.”

The singer says that the album has been in the works for five years.

“It came from an experience years ago where I didn't feel welcome… and it was very clear that I wasn't. But because of that experience, I delved into the history of country music and studied our rich music archive,” he writes.

“The criticism I received when I first entered the genre made me push beyond the limits that were set for me.”

In social the media soon guessed which experience Beyoncé was referring to. It's probably his performance at the Country Music Association Awards in 2016.

The subject is covered by the US entertainment media, among others Billboard and Variety.

Beyoncé's first country-influenced song Daddy Lessons was published by his Lemonadealbum in 2016. At that time, he performed the song at the CMA Gala with The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks).

It has been reported that the performance was the most watched in the history of the gala, but not all country fans were happy. Social media even threatened to boycott the gala when the show was announced in advance.

Billboard said the sour attitude could be related to the fact that Beyoncé had received criticism for her Super Bowl performance earlier that year. The performance outfits of the singer and her dancers were a tribute to the African-American organization Black Panthers.

The Chicks had also once angered conservative Americans by opposing the president George W. Bush In the early 2000s.

According to Variety, some country influencers were disappointed that a major moment at the gala was given to a pop artist like Beyoncé instead of a country artist.

Beyonce describes the album as a combination of different genres. He also hints that there might be some surprise guests on the record.

Beyonce made history in February Texas Hold 'Em with his song. She became the first black woman whose song topped the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

He also mentioned the achievement in his Instagram post and thanked his fans for their support. However, he said that he hopes that one day mentioning the artist's skin color will no longer be relevant when talking about different music genres.