Music Beyoncé broke the record and is now the most Grammy-winning female artist – Taylor Swift awarded for Album of the Year

American pop star Beyoncé is now the female artist who has won the most Grammy Awards. Beyonce seals his record at a gala in Los Angeles, USA. The artist won his 28th Grammy Award. Previously, the record was held Alison Kraussilla, which has won the award 27 times.

Finns were also nominated for the Grammies, but they were left without prizes. Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chief Conductor Hannu Linnun the nomination came from the best orchestral recording.

Composer Kaija Saariahon the recording of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, which includes music, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Classical Collection.

Of the year was selected as an album Taylor Swiftin Folklore. The album is the artist’s first of two records released during the Crown Year.

Swift has won the category three times.

The Record of the Year Grammy Award was won last year by a vertical grabber Billie Eilish. Eilish won with his song Everything I Wanted. He won the category for the second time in a row.

Grammys are awarded by the American Association of Music Professionals.