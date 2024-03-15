Music | Berlin's techno culture was listed as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage

The Unesco committee states on its website that techno culture has shaped Berlin in a significant way since the 1980s.

A Berliner technoculture has been added to UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage. The German Ministry of Culture and the Unesco Commission reported on this in a joint statement published on Wednesday in the bulletinwhich discussed the new additions to Germany's list of intangible cultural heritage.

The Unesco committee notes on its website that techno culture shaped Berlin in a significant way from the mid-1980s onwards. According to it, techno became “the soundtrack of the spirit of optimism” after German reunification.

The committee defines on its website that techno culture includes not only music but also fashion and events, such as electronic music raves.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to Berlin's electronic music influencers have been working for more than ten years to include techno music in the list of intangible cultural heritage.

Rave the Planet, a non-governmental organization that supports electronic music, submitted a UNESCO application in November 2022.

The popularity of techno culture began to build after the fall of the Berlin Wall, when people from both sides flocked to party in clubs set up in abandoned factories and bunkers in the eastern parts of the city.

Over In 30 years, several of the world's most famous techno clubs have been born in Berlin. However, techno culture actors have long been concerned about the preservation of clubs in the middle of the city's middle class and rising rents.

The corona pandemic was also a hard blow to club culture.

The Clubcommission, which represents Berlin techno clubs and musicians, commented on the message service X on Wednesday that the Unesco decision is “a new milestone for Berlin's techno producers, artists, club operators and event organizers”.

Immaterial According to UNESCO's definition, cultural heritage means practices, descriptions, expressions, knowledge and skills as well as related tools, objects and cultural spaces. It can be, for example, oral tradition or performing arts.