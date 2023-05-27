Roger Waters’ outfit was a reference to the 1982 musical film Pink Floyd – The Wall. Jewish organizations have previously accused Waters, 79, of anti-Semitism.

of Berlin the police have started an investigation into the former Pink Floyd bassist, now a solo artist by Roger Waters from the concert. The reason is the outfit that Waters wore on stage during her performance at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 17. Britain reported on the matter BBC and The Guardian.

Waters was wearing a long black coat with red armbands reminiscent of a Nazi-era uniform, a police representative Martin Halweg said.

The public display of Nazi symbols, flags and uniforms is prohibited by law in Germany.

Waters’ outfit was a reference to the 1982 musical film Pink Floyd – The Wall. In one scene of the film based on Pink Floyd’s concept album, the main character (Bob Geldof) hallucinates that he is the dictator of an imaginary fascist state.

The symbol of the state referring to Nazi Germany in the film is two crossed hammers, and this symbol was also on the uniform of Waters’ concert in Berlin. So Waters played the character of the movie he wrote, as he has done in his concerts before. According to the BBC, the background video of the concert showed, among other things, someone who died in a Nazi concentration camp Anne Frank’s name.

Germany’s the law has some exceptions to the use of Nazi symbols: it may be allowed for artistic or educational reasons.

The police state that Waters’ outfit can still be interpreted in this context as idealizing the Nazi regime, which offends the memory of its victims and thus disturbs public peace. The public prosecutor will then decide how to proceed with the case.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also disapproved of Waters’ presentation. “Good morning to everyone, except for Roger Waters, who spent the evening in Berlin defaming the memory of Anne Frank and six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust”, the ministry message on Twitter.

Jewish organizations have previously accused Waters of anti-Semitism. In the year 2013 at his concert for example, the floating inflatable pig familiar from Pink Floyd’s album cover, with a Star of David painted on its side, was seen as a prop.

Waters himself has said that he only criticizes Israel’s actions in Palestine and denied that he is anti-Semitic. He said the same in his Facebook post earlier this week, after Jewish organizations had called for the cancellation of his concerts in Munich and Cologne. Waters also showed his respect for the White Rose movement that was influential in Germany in the 1940s and opposed the Nazi regime.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, after the news of the recent police investigation, Waters published new update to his Facebook page. In it, he stated that “elements of his presentation are very clearly” opposed to fascism, injustice and narrow-mindedness, and that attempts to claim otherwise are politically motivated.

British Waters, 79, has also received criticism recently for the statements he made after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Last fall he wrote the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky to the spouse Olena Zelenska an open letter in which he accused “Ukrainian nationalists” of taking the country to a “destructive war” and did not mention anything about Russia’s role.

As a result, Waters was declared persona non grata by Krakow, Poland, and her concerts in the city were cancelled.

At the beginning of the year, Waters spoke at the UN Security Council meeting Invited by Russia. In it, he condemned the Russian attack, but said it was “not unprovoked” and also condemned the “provocateurs”.