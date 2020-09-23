Music Benjamin Peltonen rose as a singer from Instagram and now deals with his crazy years of popularity on Someveteran – This is what has happened to the music career of sometime in recent years

Dingo soi. When the chorus comes Benjamin Peltonen can no longer be without a smile.

“I have come to you stray stray cat / saw your photos on Facebook,” Neumann manuu in a song released in 2012.

“I thought it might be Dingo,” Peltonen says.

“I love it when it comes to lyrics that make me laugh a little. This was a surprising black cannon. ”

Peltosella, artistically named alone Benjamin, there may be reasons to be on the side of Dingo ‘s embarrassing song about the world of the past. After all, it’s the name of his album that will be released on Friday Someveteran.

In 2013, the Now supplement reported on the then fresh Instagram star, followed by a herd of fans.­

Peltonen was Finland’s first Instagram star. The Now supplement to Helsingin Sanomat made a story about the Benjamin phenomenon in September 2013. At the time, Peltonen had just over 80,000 Instagram followers – a huge number by the standards of the time.

At the time, Peltonen had a hybrid on: at school he was a bullied Finnish woman, a gold boy stumbled upon by an image processing program online.

Now Instagram has been cleaned up, but whatever ends up on the web, it stays there. In August 2014, Peltonen posed at the head of the world owner between two bikini bottoms.

“That was the sickest time. I have never even had any mimmifrend. I didn’t bring a guy who is with beats and money flies, ”says Peltonen.

“The best part was that it wasn’t my idea, but my Manager at the time. It was taken at one of the beaches and the water was photographed blue to look like Ibiza. ”

Young music stars Elias Kaskinen, Ida Paul and Benjamin Peltonen participated in the Warner Summer Festival in 2016.­

Helsingin Sanomat at the end of the big story, Peltonen mentioned that he might want to be a model, an actor, or a singer. Immediately afterwards, numerous record companies wanted to meet him.

He made a deal with Warner. It was the only big company that wasn’t in touch with him after the story.

“Even then, I realized that many would have wanted to do one Instagram song with me and then it would have been in it,” Peltonen says.

Benjamin’s first English-language songs took him to Spain, where the record company had just been looking for a blond, Nordic young male star.

His 2016 album Fingerprints rose to third on the album chart there, and gigs and teenage humor were in full swing.

“I got it all Justin Bieber career that I dream of, ”says Peltonen.

With a new one on his record – a total of eight songs and 23 minutes – he looks at crazy internet years back years.

WWW, you’re to blame for Benjamin Peltonen, he sings. The song list also says a lot: WWW, TikTok, Catfish, BOOMER…

The songs are cristically effected, the feel is the same as Antti Tuiskun of the year 2015 I will not comment on the disc. Auto-Tune cannot be used too much.

Peltonen himself has written the lyrics for the album with a couple of others. So at least the record is sung in a language that the 23-year-old knows as his own. That’s a good start.

In 2016, Benjamin Peltonen participated in the Stars, Stars entertainment program. Also present were Pete Parkkonen, Mikko Alatalo, Evelina, Arttu Wiskari, Johanna Försti, Eini, Essi Luttinen and Antti Ketonen.­

From the Internet the narrative song “makes its author look like an elderly or lazy joker after his time”, was sometimes summarized in an article listing music media Nuorgam’s digital songs.

“Technology destroys you / technology destroys me / technology destroys everything / nothing stays like tears,” Tipi and the Ministers sang in 1980 and Maho Virgo ten years later.

Forbidden. Perhaps that is why many have avoided the subject.

Gimmelin on the other hand Looking for a mare next The classic has a time scene the size of a TV date. Jenni Vartiainen of the year 2010 On the InternetThe song became a revenge classic before the whole word had a single Google hit.

Peltonen says he would like the album to be an art blast and a cultural capsule for a certain period of time. So it’s not meant to age beautifully because technology doesn’t.

The slightly embarrassing record is already there. I am the new Jesus of the 21st century, The web song sings.

Instafeim and bulifleimi are a fair rhyme. TikTokThere is, of course, ticking in the song.

“If it is cringe, frighteningly uncomfortable, good but. It cringe that’s where the cream is. ”

Peltosen characters like this have attracted record companies in recent years.

There have been entrepreneurs. Sara Forsberg escaped from Youtube Ellen DeGeneresin talkshow and soon to be called Saara for a music career. Now it’s been two years since the previous single.

In addition, there is a Youtube background Arttu Lindeman, Tuure with Boelius, Alexander in Hakaniemi, Pinskulla and most recently Dark, published in the summer RIKAS (Kultachain) -single has streamed so well that now record companies are courting him in the race.

Roni Backin the single, released a couple of weeks ago, is likely to remain a solo.

Online stars have an audience ready. If every tenth of Peltonen’s current 288,000 Instagram followers listens to his new song on the day it is released, it will be enough to rise to the top 50 of Spotify Finland.

Of course, there have always been celebrity musicians: misses, presenters, Matti Nykänen. Like them, the music careers of tubeters and Instagram stars have been systematically declining.

Peltonen’s corresponding producer, in the language of the record company A&R, Iivari Rahvalo first played in Peltonen’s band, then they became friends and finally Lemmalo ended up on a record company career.

Elpalo says bluntly that at times it feels like tubettors are just aiming for quick money.

“Probably no one has a heart at a fair. No one is really responsible. On the other hand, it’s a different kind of business, and there’s nothing wrong with that in itself. ”

However, he has a harder stake than the streaming numbers: friendship.

Benjamin Peltonen is one of Finland’s first Instagram stars.­

Sony A&R Manager Timo Kuoppamäki says the company did not find Arttu Lindeman or Aleksanteri Hakaniemi on Youtube. They came to the house with the music above. According to Kuoppamäki, the huge number of followers does not provide a strange lever for negotiating a record deal.

Of course, your own channels are a plus, because in them the target audience is waiting ready. But building an artistic career is not affected by hundreds of thousands of Youtube Followers, Kuoppamäki says.

For him, careers look front-lined because, of course, the interest is greatest when a well-known person does something new for the first time.

“The attention value is really big then. Then a game is played by the artist on how to get that attention. ”

On top of Arttu Lindeman, more than a fifth of the 50 million streams have come from his first single Spills, although the next ones reached the top of Spotify.

That is what we are trying to solve. The way to turn online popularity into musical popularity would be the Grail Bowl, the finder’s worries would recede forever.

“There’s one danger in Wonder’s launch of an‘ ordinary ’artist. But it’s always better than no hit Wonder. ”

Not a single hit is better than none.

The graphics take into account Benjamin Peltonen’s Finnish production and publications that are only more than three months old, because no reliable analytics is available for newer streaming volumes.

Benjamin my career in Finnish has gone quite well so far. I drink and Scratchessongs have streamed platinum, but since then the numbers have dropped.

The gig venues are still small, more like nightclub corners in the provinces than big clubs. Raw footwork should still be done for sustainable popularity.

Peltonen would like to get rid of the “Insta-Benku” stamp. It is a similar ballast as it once was to be called Idols-Anna or -Anti.

He says he found a community in music circles that he had never had before. If it’s hard with his own career, now he’s at least learned to write songs. Maybe songs could be done for others.

High school was interrupted in its time, but Instagram led as if it led to a career choice. Many other online stars have ended up on Youtube for traditional celebrities: television or radio.

And Peltonen still has those 288,000 Instagram followers. You could do advertising for them for thousands of euros a piece, go back to social media on the milk train, where it came from.

“Never!” Peltonen exclaims.

“If I had wanted to, I could have done it earlier. Now I would rather go on a tourist bus to Antalya to laugh at people. ”