Music | Behm was chosen as artist of the year at Iskelmä Gala – newcomer of the year was Bee

Like last year, the title of entertainer of the year was won by Portion Boys.

A year the recognition of the artist was taken by Behm ie Rita Behm, when artists and publications in the field were awarded at the Iskelmä gala on Friday. The newcomer of the year was awarded on the stage of Tampere Areena, on the other hand, Bee ie Berta Seppälä.

Behmin and Olavi Uusivirtan paragraph The last dance. The award for the album of the year went to Vesterinen with his Yhtyeinene album Forever for a moment. The band of the year award went to Kuumaa.

The awards were distributed based on the annual vote organized on the Iskelmä radio channel's website. There were more than 25,000 participants in the vote this time.

At the gala, Teosto, the association of music makers and publishers, presented the music maker of the year award to, among others, a well-known producer Antti “RZY” To Riihimäki.