Saturday, February 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | Behm was chosen as artist of the year at Iskelmä Gala – newcomer of the year was Bee

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Music | Behm was chosen as artist of the year at Iskelmä Gala – newcomer of the year was Bee

Like last year, the title of entertainer of the year was won by Portion Boys.

A year the recognition of the artist was taken by Behm ie Rita Behm, when artists and publications in the field were awarded at the Iskelmä gala on Friday. The newcomer of the year was awarded on the stage of Tampere Areena, on the other hand, Bee ie Berta Seppälä.

Like last year, the title of entertainer of the year was won by Portion Boys.

Behmin and Olavi Uusivirtan paragraph The last dance. The award for the album of the year went to Vesterinen with his Yhtyeinene album Forever for a moment. The band of the year award went to Kuumaa.

The awards were distributed based on the annual vote organized on the Iskelmä radio channel's website. There were more than 25,000 participants in the vote this time.

At the gala, Teosto, the association of music makers and publishers, presented the music maker of the year award to, among others, a well-known producer AnttiRZY” To Riihimäki.

See also  Electricity | K-trader Harri Minkkinen stopped selling cold drinks

#Music #Behm #chosen #artist #year #Iskelmä #Gala #newcomer #year #Bee

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Vatican mourns Navalny's death: “This news fills us with sadness”

Vatican mourns Navalny's death: “This news fills us with sadness”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result