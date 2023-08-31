Music | At their party meeting, Perusfinlomaiset played the table of the sinners without permission

In the US, Eminem asked the Republican presidential candidate to stop using his music. In Finland, the organizer should realize to ask for permission in advance.

Republicans presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sang earlier this month at his campaign event Eminem’s Lose Yourself – song.

It must have come as a complete surprise to the rap star. In the United States, political actors do not have to ask permission to perform music at their events from the music maker himself, says BBC News.

If, for example, a campaign team buys a licensing package from organizations that monitor the rights of music creators, such as BMI and ASCAP, they get the legal right to freely use up to 20 million songs.

However, artists and music creators have the right to remove their music from that list. This is what Eminem has now done as well. According to the news channel CNN, the copyright organization BMI has communicated to Ramaswamy’s campaign team that the use of Eminem’s song is prohibited from now on in their campaign.

in Finland something like that shouldn’t be able to happen.

Unlike in the United States, we always have to ask for permission to use music in a political or religious context either from the music creators themselves or from their publishers. The same applies to pornographic connections.

Still, music is often performed without permission.

The most recent example is the basic Finns’ party meeting in early August. Party chairman Riikka Purra you quoted in your speech Janne Rintalan, Kaisa Korhonen and Mika Laakkonen pieces The table of sinnerswhich has become famous by Erika Vikman presented by A recording was also played at the event. Neither of them had been asked for permission in advance.

“It was not right for the authors or Erika Vikman. I believe that Vikman does not want to be branded as the mouthpiece of a certain party without asking in advance”, executive director of Suomen Musiikinätätäinen Aku Toivonen says.

Vikman himself did not want to comment on the matter to HS. In the story section of Instagram, he commented shortly after the party meeting that he is not a political person and wants to focus only on music and his audience.

“At a time like this, we should all focus more on the things that unite us, and not those that tear us apart,” Vikman wrote in his now-deleted post According to IS.

Of sinners table -the publisher of the work Tommi Tuomainen Elements Music says that they are rarely asked for permission. Elements Music, which specializes in music publishing and managing music creators, represents, among other things Bess and the bands Kuumaa, Popeda, Yö and Eppu Normaali.

He thinks that in the case of basic Finns, the issue of permission had not been thought through and the mistake was blamed on lack of understanding.

He has a clear message for the organizers of political and religious events.

“Always, if you plan to play music at events, professional parties should understand how to find out the necessary permits for it. This is especially important if content is produced for social media or other channels at events and musical works are used in that context,” says Tuomainen.

In practice, it is very difficult for a publisher, composer or artist to supervise the performance of their works themselves. Even the organizer himself does not always have prior knowledge that someone wants to play music at the event.

“Finland organizes a huge number of closed events with invited guests, the nature of which is really difficult to assess in advance. It is difficult for us publishers to actively hunt them down and manage their licensing and banning procedures.”

I hope so by The table of sinners quoting and calling was not only an inappropriate procedure in business activities, but also a matter within the scope of reputation management.

“It’s a bit of the same thing as the advertising use of music. If you’re vegan, you hardly want your work to be a sausage ad,” says Aku Toivonen.

There are two levels of quoting song lyrics. According to good citation practice, the original author must be mentioned when quoting. According to Toivonen, if a work is quoted so much at an ideological event that it can be considered that the work is based on an event or phenomenon, permission must be separately requested from the rights holder.

Tuomainen emphasizes the same thing: no outsider can know what the meaning of the text is for the artist and author.

Musicians union jurist Ilona Vartiainen is on the same lines.

He reminds that music creators and music performers also have moral rights. One of them is the right to respect, which prohibits changing the work in a way that offends the literary or artistic value or originality of the author or performer.

“The ban also applies to making a work or performance available to the public in a form or context that offends the author or performer,” Vartiainen continues.

Ilona Vartiainen, a lawyer from the musicians’ union, reminds that music creators and performers also have moral rights.

If an artist or music creator were to find out afterwards that his song was played in an unpleasant or offensive context, he can invoke the right of respect and demand compensation.

Finland Music creators don’t remember having any big arguments with creators and organizers, at least not publicly.

“Perhaps it is thought that forgiveness is easier to get than permission”, Aku Toivonen reflects. By that, he means that sometimes the organizer may leave the permission without asking due to sheer indifference.

Instead In the United States, Ramaswamy is not the first politician to anger a musician by using music in a context that does not fit the musician’s ideals.

In 1984 Bruce Springsteen denied President Ronald Reagan from using Born in the USA – hit in his election campaign.

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, AdeleAerosmith, The Rolling Stones and REM were disappointed to find out that their music was used in the Trump campaign.

In 2020 Neil Young sued Trump’s re-election campaign for what he said was harnessing it Rockin’ in the Free World – and Devil’s Sidewalk songs as an “un-American campaign of ignorance and hate”.

Many American music creators have indeed protested against the general licenses used in the country. A few years ago, more than 50 musicians, among others Mick Jagger, Lorde, Pig and Blondiesigned an open letter opposing the use of that loophole at ideological events.

“The fact that we are reluctantly drawn into politics in this way can endanger the artist’s personal values. In addition, it can disappoint fans, with high moral and financial costs,” they wrote.

Specification 31.8. at 4:50 p.m.: Clarified the point where it was originally written that, even in an ideological situation, permission must be requested separately from the rights holder.

