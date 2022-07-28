Music | At the Korsholma music festival, an opera that takes a stand on forestry will be heard in the jubilee year

Korsholma music festival wants to draw attention to nature and especially trees.

In Sulva The Korsholman Music Festival, which is organized on the side of Vaasa, has a forest theme as its theme this year Humming forests. The music event, which started on Wednesday, is being organized now for the 40th time.

The theme presents the majesty of nature in a variety of ways, but also its fragility in the era of climate change, the announcement of the music festival says. The artistic director of the party of Cecilia Zilliacus the theme devised by him runs through the festival, in almost 30 concerts.

It’s included Ecce Arbor – wood opera and as a closing concert by Joseph Haydn oratorio The seasons. Ecce Arbor or Look at the trees! – has composed the miniature opera Maria Lithell Flyg and is performed by a soprano Alexandra Büchel accompanied by a band of four brass players. The work takes a stand on modern forestry and the exploitation of nature. This is the Finnish premiere.

The festival’s theme composer is Minna Leinonen, who was appointed artistic director of the 2024 and 2026 Tampere Biennale in April. The Korsholma music festival ends on August 4.

