Jean Sibelius Finlandian ringing president Joe Biden inauguration as part of the Marine Major Ray Nowlinin GodspeedThe composition is now illuminated.

The performance seemed suspicious, for Finlandian the anthem theme is used for as much as half a minute for a composition lasting a little over three minutes and not for Sibelius Finlandiaa however, mentioned in the Marine Corps in the inaugural day program.

HS clarified the matter, and it turned out that Godspeed is an abbreviation of Nowlin’s longer Finlandiaa lending composition Godspeed, John Glenn WB507 from 2018.

As the name implies, the composition pays homage to a Marine who became an astronaut and later a senator. John Glenn (1921–2016).

With more rumors now, Finlandquote has a direct reason for the life of John Glenn.

It was these tunes that played on the day that revolutionized his life.

Excerpt from Jean Sibelius’ Finnish anthem.­

John Glenn was born in 1921 to a family of plumbers and teachers. He fell in love with his childhood friend Annie Castorin, who studied to be a musician while Glenn studied engineering.

On December 7, 1941, Glenn heard on a car radio on the way to his girlfriend’s organ concert that Japan was bombing Pearl Harbor, causing the United States to join the war.

Glenn didn’t want to make her girlfriend nervous about it just before the concert. However, the soul of the 20-year-old was shattered as the concert progressed to the tunes of Sibelius.

“He [Annie] performed music by Jean Sibelius From Finland, and I loved the work. The effervescence of the composition calms down to the pastoral part, which is music to a valuable anthem Be Still My Soul (freely translated: stay calm, my soul), ”Glenn recalled later in his autobiography.

“The message couldn’t have been more relevant. The beauty of her making music moved me deeply as I thought about what I had to do now. ”

He tried to smile superbly after a successful concert, but his girlfriend immediately sensed that something was wrong. They spent the next hours listening to the radio for news of the attack.

“I have to leave,” Glenn said. Annie Castor cried, but agreed.

Is interesting that Glenn combined Finlandian to their patriotic feelings.

Sibelius composed the work as the culmination of the music of the Newspaper Days in 1899 under the name Finland is waking up. The premiere raised money for the Journalists ’Pension Fund in a situation where the Governor-General Bobrikov had terminated Päivälehti, the predecessor of Helsingin Sanomat, for a fixed term.

It was a protest composition, the beginning of which was about a threat (the previous part was called Isoviha) and the awakening of the homeland. The anthem seemed to tell the values ​​that were worth defending.

Glenn experienced the same in his own situation. He ended up as a fighter pilot in World War II and later a test pilot who set a U.S. overflight speed record and was selected for the Mercury project by the first astronauts.

Glenn was the first of the Americans to take orbit and orbit the Earth. He was also immortalized Tom Wolfen test pilots and early astronauts The Right Stuff to the book. The book was made into a blockbuster film starring him Ed Harris.

John Glenn on February 20, 1962, before taking off into orbit and orbiting the Earth as the first U.S. astronaut.­

This knowing Major Nowlin’s way of exercising Finlandiaa Dedicated to John Glenn Godspeedin the composition feels more understandable.

It is unfortunate, however, that the publisher KJOS Music does not mention it Finlandiaa in the Youtube text of the original work but refers only to Be Still My Soul to the anthem that is sung most often Finlandian anthem melody.

Misunderstandings often arise because Be Still My Soul text is Jane Laurie Borthwickin an English translation published in 1855 Katharina Amalia Dorothea von Schlegelin from the 1752 text Stille meine Wille, dein Jesus hilft Siegen.

Be Still My Soul text was sung for a long time for example William H. Monckin and Walter Hatelyn tones. Sibelius Finlandian melody Be Still My Soul The announcement was made by a British professor at the latest David Evans Revised Church Hymnary in 1927. In the United States, reunification took place at the latest The Hymnalin 1933.

In fact, the melody was introduced to religious use at least as early as 1916 Herbert Stavely Sammondin in arrangement for solo voice, choir and organ with lyrics Lord, we pray in Mercy lead us. Even worldly lyrics were published in English in dozens.

“It’s not meant to be sung,” Sibelius lamented. “It’s made for an orchestra. But if the world wants to sing, then there is nothing for it, ”he concluded. Separately, he gave permission Yrjö Sjöblomin (1919), Wäinö Solan (1937) and VA Koskenniemi (1940) for lyrics and made arrangements for vocal use in his old days.

Other Finlandadjustments Joan Baezista Anssi to Tikanmäki and you can listen to Stone from the following video:

Nowlinin Godspeed, John Glenn work in the introductory text of the orchestral score Finlandconnection is still listed correctly.

The U.S. Marine Corps has also performed a composition by Nowlin and Jean Sibelius Finlandiaa in the same concert to show concretely how Major Nowlin has sought to borrow and modify the composition of Sibelius.

But was Finlandian use so widely in just three minutes Godspeedversion of Copyright Infringement?

The rule of thumb is that works published in the United States before 1978 expire at the latest 95 years after the publication of the work, but there are many exceptions to this.

For example, the United States has ratified the Berne International Treaty, which sets a term of protection at least 50 years since the author’s death. In Finland, the opportunity has been taken to increase the term of protection to 70 years from the author’s death, ie in the case of Sibelius, to 2027.

However, the second clause of the Berne Convention provides that if a country grants a term of protection longer than 50 years from the author’s death, the term of protection shall be determined by the law of the country where protection is claimed, but may not exceed

So complicated, but after the amendments, Teosto thinks Finlandian protection period is over in the United States.

“We are still investigating moral rights and US market practice with our partner organization ASCAP in situations where a public domain work is incorporated into a new work,” says Teosto’s General Counsel. Antti Härmänmaa.

Another further study by Teosto relates to the situation where Finlandiaa was also broadcast on inaugural television to countries where the term of protection is still in force.

In any case, it appears that Major Nowlin has acted in good faith. He has specifically wanted to emphasize how strongly the tunes of Jean Sibelius influenced the life of John Glenn.

Major Ryan Nowlin in 2018, when he incorporated Sibelius into Finland as part of his composition Godspeed, John Glenn.­

What about how did John Glennin do later — after Sibelius’s tunes had inspired him to join the army and then as an astronaut on orbiting the earth?

He became president John F. Kennedyn a family friend, business executive, and eventually a senator for 24 years.

He returned to space at the age of 77. It was said to be a study of the survival of the elderly in space, but the return also celebrated Glenn’s life’s work.

Senator John Glenn’s return to space was announced at a press conference in 1998.­

Marriage held a decisive organ concert in 1941 Annie Glennin (a relative of Castor) was contracted in 1943. It lasted until death separated them 73 years later.

John Glenn died at the age of 95 in 2016. Finland rings at his funeral.

Annie Glenn died at the age of one hundred years of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease in May 2020.

The most important melody of the couple’s life is also played at her funeral behind this link from about 28 minutes onwards.