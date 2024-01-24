In addition to freezing cold, little food and solitary confinement, the Russian rulers have found another method to torment Alexei Navalny: loud rock music. Every day, at 5 a.m. sharp, the Kremlin critic is 'treated' to a pro-Russian song in his Siberian cell. Can you really be tortured by music? Experts answer. “That's the dark side of music.”

