Music | Arttu Lindeman returned to the public changed and is now aiming for something other than success

Arttu Lindeman’s career can be divided into four periods. The journey from a dumb rapper to the face of a nu-metal band includes a car accident and a break from the public eye for many years.

July 12th in 2022 Arttu Lindeman published a picture on his Instagram that attracted the attention of both followers and the media.

Before the release, Lindeman had been living a quiet life for a couple of years: no new music, no interviews and deleted social channels.

The return to the public was the result of long work, but the publication of the photo itself was a spontaneous act.

“I just posted a picture taken at my brother’s bachelor party. To be honest, I threw a picture of Estonia there during the day,” Lindeman says now.

The attention of the media and followers immediately focused on Lindeman’s changed appearance. The sultry rapper’s look had changed to black kajal, black and tight clothes and jewelry. The hair had grown in length.

In addition, Lindeman had lost a lot of weight.

The publication’s comment field was filled with both comments happy about Lindeman’s return and hate messages.

“You look fucking gay and a narc.”

“Who is this?”

“You look a little like you haven’t had a good taste.”

Lindeman recalls being surprised by the reception. He did not assume that almost no one would remember or at least be interested in Arttu Lindeman.

“I thought I was gone. Forgotten.”

Although the amount of attention was surprising, weight-related comments were not a new thing. Lindeman says that he has received such comments throughout his career.

“It doesn’t surprise me anymore. At that point, I had been barked at for 6-7 years.”

27 year old Arttu Lindeman’s career can be divided into four periods.

First there was YouTube, where Lindeman uploaded his first video in 2013. Lindeman’s stories were interesting, and the channel’s popularity grew. from Lindeman and a childhood friend Jaakko from Parkkal became the stars of suomitube.

Lindeman, who made a name for himself on YouTube, released his first self-published song in 2015. Mainstreamflownjuntti-titled song was fast-paced pop party rap.

The following year, Lindeman was signed to the Sony Music label. In the summer of 2016, the first official single, a mega hit, appeared Spills.

That was the beginning of the second phase of Lindeman’s career. The Lahti native, who had just graduated from high school, made videos on YouTube during the week and toured Finnish concert stages on the weekends.

“I did everything that got attention and new experiences: TV shows, podcasts, whatever.”

Lindeman says that he was very unsure of himself at the time, which showed as overconfidence and provocative behavior.

“I was 18. It was damn important to me that I get the Emma trophy and that my song is number one on Spotify.”

During his rap career, Lindeman released two albums, received three Emma nominations and in 2016 won the artist of the year -Emma with public votes.

Stupefying the rapper’s career lasted until 2020, when Lindeman woke up to the fact that he doesn’t live for himself. A big change had to be made.

Lindeman was in a situation where an expensive lifestyle required the money from YouTube, but there was no motivation to make videos. Lindeman wanted to focus on music, but giving up tubbing required drastic cost cutting.

The first corona summer was difficult for artists. The new record had come out, but the gigs weren’t happening.

Lindeman had been in Helsinki in a studio session to outline new music. At the end of the day, he left in the rain to drive home towards Lahti.

On a wet highway, the car suddenly went into a four-wheel skid towards the oncoming lane.

Lindeman managed to steer the car into the traffic divider between the two lanes, and no one was injured.

While getting out of the car in the middle of the highway, Lindema was swept by a big truck.

After the accident, Lindeman realized how close he had come to death. He understood that he was not living his own life.

After the experience, Lindeman decided to change his direction and published a video at the beginning of 2021 in which he said he would stop smoking.

The third phase of Lindeman’s career began: a break.

Arttu Lindeman wants there to be no financial pressure to make music. That's why he now works part-time as a producer at the Solar Films production company.

At first the break was very liberating. Lindeman thought he had finally broken free from begging for attention and constantly considering other people’s opinions.

However, he quickly noticed that he still compared himself to others and envied the success of other artists.

“I am an easily envious person, hard to long for what others have.”

This is what Lindeman wrestled with throughout his break. He knew he didn’t want to go back to a life defined by money and attention.

Today, the most important things in life include family in Lahti, girlfriend and dog at home in Helsinki, good friends and health of myself and loved ones.

“Yes, I think that I am at my happiest now.”

Lindeman says that he knows many people for whom the desire to succeed has become an obstacle to happiness.

“They live in nice apartments, drive Teslas, make good money, have good friends, invitations, places, parties and jobs, but they feel like shit all the time.”

Today, instead of success, Lindeman dreams of his own beach, beach sauna, and muxes.

As life’s priorities changed, so did the appearance. Lindeman began to realize himself more courageously.

Lindeman slowly started applying make-up during the break. The first appearances with make-up to your close circle were exciting.

“I’m a kid born in the late 90s who grew up in a hockey booth from Lahti. The age group that the gay was barking at recess.”

In September 2022 Lindeman released an EP called Anomalia with his band. Party rap had changed to nu metal.

In October of this year, the first album of the new phase was released: Egosystemi. As the name suggests, the album deals with all the emotions that life in the system of egos causes.

Nu-metal is a music genre that combines metal music with elements from other genres. The best-known nu-metal bands are Lindeman’s all-time favorites Limp Bizkit, Korn and Linkin Park.

Lindema’s new takeover of territory made some of the group seethe. In the comment fields of the Internet, insults were shouted again.

Lindeman believes that the clamor can be at least partially due to the fact that metal music consumers are “such purists that the sound must remain the same”.

“I understand that for someone who has been listening to Stamina and Mokoma for 20 years, this is complete bullshit. That’s how it should be, and this Musa is not for him.”

And Lindeman doesn’t claim that his music is the same as Linkin Park’s nu-metal in the 2010s. Lindeman thinks that the reason why hip-hop is now super popular and metal music is less popular is because hip-hop has been able to reinvent itself.

“Metal music could be more approachable. And it’s not like you have to know this and that band, that you even dare to go to a gig.”

Arttu Lindeman’s album Egosysteemi, released in October, is a dive into the pressures created by current social media culture. Lindeman was filmed in the back room of Tavastia’s stage.

Although Lindeman’s music and gigs are very different today, the previous production has not been completely forgotten. The first official single of the career, Spillsis still part of the set list.

Now it has only been modified to suit the new style.

Lindeman doesn’t feel the song is a burden. He still says that he is very proud of the song.

“I’m the Läikkyy man. It would be funny that I would succeed in making a big song and I would perceive it as negative.”

Although Lindeman has taken a lot from his rap career into the new era, he doesn’t say that he misses anything from YouTube.

The friendships have still remained. Jaakko Parkkali is still Lindeman’s best friend and the two are in contact every day.

“Before, it would have seemed really unbearable that someone would come and ask Jaako for a photo together when we were having coffee somewhere. Nowadays, I feel like my project will progress if a middle school-age guy doesn’t know who I am.”