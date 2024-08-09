Music | Artists criticized Flow Festival because of its connections to Israel

Music|The campaign launched by the artists accuses Flow Festival of “questionable partners.”

At least more than 60 Finnish artists are participating in a campaign that criticizes the Flow Festival starting on Friday because of its “questionable partners”.

Flow Strike The campaign aims to draw attention to the Israel connections of Flow’s partners, such as YouTube and Heineken.

Flow Strike finds Superstruct, which owns the festival, particularly aggravating selling For KKR investment giants. KKR has investments in several Israeli companies. The matter was announced in June.

“After investigating Flow’s economic, social and humanitarian status, we came to the conclusion that Flow Festival is complicit in maintaining the apartheid regime in Israel,” says the dancer Noah Kekoni in the campaign bulletin.

The purpose of the Flow Strike campaign is “to get Flow Festival to create sustainable ethical guidelines for its operations”, which does not include cooperation with actors associated with the State of Israel or Israeli companies.

According to the campaign’s website, people have signed up for Flow Strike, for example Fanni Noroila, Lau Nau and Mon-Sala ie Nora Horn.

The campaign spokesman Jenna Jauhiainen tells HS that Flow Strike will only be announced right before the event, because the campaign has been set up with a short schedule.

“The organization started two weeks ago and the artists were contacted on Monday. We have also had discussions with Flow for about a week,” says Jauhiainen.

Flow Strike uses the collective power of artists to give more visibility to the plight of the Palestinians. So it’s not about a work stoppage or a boycott.

“Refusing to perform is less effective than going on stage at a party with 90,000 people and forcing people to pay attention to the fact that this happy party is stained with blood,” says Jauhiainen.

“Many artists also already have binding contracts with the festival, which means they can no longer cancel, even if they wanted to,” he adds.

To the campaign it is hoped that the participating artists will highlight the festival’s ethically unsustainable activities during their performances. The means to do so are free, says Jenna Jauhiainen, spokeswoman for Flow Strike.

“Someone may be completely silent on stage, while another may give a lecture about the genocide committed by Israel instead of singing. So let’s do something other than what Flow has hired them for.”

According to Jauhiainen, there has been praise from Flow Festival for the opening made by the artists and for highlighting the situation in Palestine, but also scorn regarding the criticism of KKR stores.

“Flow’s people have repeated that the deals haven’t necessarily been closed yet, but no company of its size like KKR will talk about billion-dollar deals if they aren’t done,” Jauhiainen downloads.

Mincemeat claims to HS that Flow has pressured artists not to participate in the campaign. He doesn’t mention the performers who came under pressure by name.

“There has been a message that we [kampanjan järjestäjät] we are wrong and give a false picture of things, that we are trying to do some alternative event. That is not true at all,” says Jauhiainen.

Jauhiainen considers the event’s attitude towards Israel to be frustratingly unclear. He cites as an example the fact that on the one hand Palestinian performers have been booked for Flow, but also the band The Smile, who eventually canceled their performance, which is gave a concert in Israel during the war.

“The long litanies of the festival can be read on Flow’s website worthbut it’s not terribly fun if the practical work is what it is,” says Jauhiainen.

Flow Festival spokesman SpongeBob Kässi tells HS that the event respects the performers’ artistic freedom to express their opinion.

“The humanitarian disaster in Palestine is shocking, and we think it’s really important to highlight it,” he says.

According to Käss, there has been “different communication” with the artists, but denies the accusations that Flow pressured the artists to participate in the Flow Strike campaign.

Kässin says that KKR’s investments in Israeli companies did not come as a surprise to the event.

“KKR is a major American venture capital investor, which means they have investments around the world, just like others.”

After Russia attacked Ukraine, companies’ connections with Russia have been thoroughly cut. However, Kässi does not want to compare the secession pressures related to the Israeli cooperation pattern with this whole.

According to Käss, the event is constantly having an internal discussion about its own activities and is happy to receive feedback.

Flow Strike will take the model in autumn 2022 made public From the Kiasma_strike strike. Many well-known Finnish artists took part in the boycott.

According to the artists who participated in the Kiasma strike, they are sitting in the Kiasma support foundation Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz funded organizations support the Israeli state’s apartheid policy towards Palestine.

Stoppage ended in April 2024. That’s when the new ethical guidelines for private funding were approved at the National Gallery’s board meeting.