Music Armi Ratia is made into an opera, the main part is sung by Lilli Paasikivi, the artistic director of the National Opera

Opera has been performed at the Ilmajoki Music Festival in the past, for example by Marshal Mannerheim and President Urho Kekkonen. Now Armi Ratia, the founder of Marimekko, gets his own opera. The idea was Jaakko Kuusiston.

Marimekon founder Armi from Ratia to make an opera. The work will premiere in the summer of 2023 at the Ilmajoki Music Festival.

According to the Ilmajoki Music Festival, the opera creates a portrait of the CEO and textile artist Ratia, in which “a woman known as strong tries to settle into a mold the size of herself, but fails”.

On the river has already become a tradition to hear new, domestic operas composed for the event. ArmiThe opera is the 14th self-produced premiere in a row.

Ratia is the first woman in Ilmajoki to have her own opera dedicated to her. So far, the opera has been named after the great Finns in Ilmajoki by “Mannerheim”, “Kekkonen”, “Isontaloon Antti” and “Jaakko Ilkka”, among others. Tuomas Kantelinen, Uljas Pulkkis, Atso Almila and Jorma Panula.

The father of the idea for the opera Armi Ratia was a recently deceased composer Jaakko Kuusisto. Kuusisto himself composed an opera for Ilmajoki For lifewhich was presented in 2015–16.

Armi-Teoksen compose Eeva Kontu. The libretto and directing are handled by a versatile theater professional Heta Haanperä.

Responsible for orchestrating the composition Marko Hilpo and the work leads Kaapo Ijas.

The role of Armi Ratia is sung by a mezzo-soprano Lilli Paasikivi.

Paasikivi is currently the artistic director of the National Opera, but the season will end next year. Paasikivi took up the position in 2013, and in 2018 it was announced that the period will be extended to 2023. The maximum term of the position of artistic director is ten years.

Responsible for the staging design of the Army Opera Juho Lindströmcostume design Leena Rintala and acts as a choreographer Osku Heiskanen.

The other soloists of the work will be released during the fall.

Eeva Kontu is not only a composer, but also one of the most employed Finnish theater conductors. Kontu has composed musicals, among other things Reference 1949 and Girls 2018 To the Tampere Workers’ Theater.

In addition, he has composed a premiere of the Paris World’s Fair, which will premiere in Tampere next autumn. Momentum 1900 musical. The main work of the 120th anniversary of OSH is written by Sirkku Peltola and Heikki Salo.

The opera about Armi Ratia is Konnu’s first opera.

“I’m really interested in how much space an opera composer has to share his own interpretation of the text and content. The dark and intense instrument of Lilli Paasikivi, who plays the lead role, is also a source of my inspiration in its uniqueness, ”Eeva Kontu says in a press release at the music festival.

“At Armi Ratia, I am fascinated by many things, above all leadership. According to the public image, Ratia seems to be a bull-headed and determined business leader who kept his own pain points inside. Or at least this is my own interpretation of him. There are a lot of aspects to leadership and, above all, to a woman’s leadership that resonate with me both as a conductor and as an entrepreneur personally, ”she continues.

This summer You will have your premiere at the Ilmajoki Music Festival Jukka Linkolan and Tuomas Parkkisen opera The silent inherit the land – the opera from the Lapua movement.

The opera is exceptionally shown for only one summer, for a total of ten screenings. Roles include: Ville Rusanen, Sanna Iljin, Taneli Mäkelä, Jaakko Kortekangas and Essi Luttinen.