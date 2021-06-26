No Result
Music Armi Aavikko, in his opinion, sang like a circular saw, and in public he was unreasonably robbed – This is how his career, which began with the Mississa, progressed from a huge success to a “downward spiral”.

June 26, 2021
Armi Aavikko went public in 1977. She was crowned Miss Finland and she started singing beats. During her lifetime, she was defined in relation to men and later intoxicants, and was never recognized as a true singer.

Armi Aavikko in November 1983. Picture: Timo Lehtinen

Oona Komonen HS

2:00 | Updated 7:19

Tirade started already from the first paragraph.

Critics wrote of the young woman’s “extraordinarily thin and weak voice”:

Sounds like a squeak.

The singing mission is a cliché.

It was April 1977. Armi Aavikon and Dannyn or Ilkka Lipsanen a song sung together called I want to be affectionate to you was just released.

