In civil status, Arlo Parks is called Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho. A surname that testifies to its multiple origins. Half Nigerian, the singer also has Chadian and French ancestry through her mother. At 17, she was spotted by BBC Introducing, the breeding ground for young talent on British public radio. Even before the release of his first album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, that one could translate by “Collapsed in the rays of the sun”, Arlo Parks was already preceded by a glowing reputation, carried by the successes of Cola, his first single, in 2018, and his EP Super Sad Generation (“Super sad generation”), cherished among others by a disillusioned youth. She already counts among her fans the singers Billie Eilish and Lily Allen or the ex-first lady Michelle Obama. Excuse the little. His record therefore aroused a lot of expectations. The result is largely up to expectations and already resonates, when she is barely 20 years old, as a confirmation. That of the talent of a young artist passionate about poetry, who early tried to write. She cites Gary Snyder, anar herald of the Beat Generation, Mary Oliver, American poet of nature, and Pat Parker, African-American feminist and lesbian, traveling companion of the Black Panthers, among her references.

A classy neo-soul in a pop setting

His splendid opus of twelve tracks, composed during confinement, opens with a spoken word introduction. She then developed, in a pop setting of great and exciting musical richness, songs that smack of classy neo-soul, without being too formatted. Her suave voice arises with a sweet bitterness on soothed hip-hop rhythms and a hint of folk. Everything is finely produced by Gianluca Buccellati, who has accompanied him since his first EP, but also by Paul Epworth (U2, Lana Del Rey, Adele…) and David Wrench (Franck Ocean, David Byrne and The XX…). What a beautiful world… English speakers will salute the subtlety of her texts where she evokes addictions, her bisexuality or adolescent emotions. Themes drawn from his own experiences, with an astonishing maturity. “I went back to my old diaries”, the Briton advances. Whether or not we understand the lyrics, we are immediately caught by the joyful melancholy that emerges from his universe. The same goes for the obvious desire not to be locked into a genre. Arlo Parks is rare in that it appears both marginal and mainstream, simple and sophisticated. No doubt she owes these ambivalences and this eclecticism to her plural roots, which very early on allowed her to listen to both Brel and Marc Lavoine, her mother’s idols, or Earth, Wind and Fire, Bob Dylan and Sade, the Anglo-Nigerian star of soul jazz in the mid-1980s. His curiosity and exploration of YouTube did the rest. “I want scale in what I do. I am interested in art as a whole. “ Thus, she leaned on animated films by Miyazaki’s Studios Ghibli and the works of David Lynch to flesh out her texts during this confined composition. She was also interested in the photographic work of Chinese Ren Hang and that of Nan Goldin. She underlines: “I want the experience of listening to my songs to make you feel like you are looking through a camera lens. ” Oh miracle, you can hear it!