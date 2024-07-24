Music | Are you a mega fan of Coldplay? Report yourself to HS

Music|Helsingin Sanomat is looking for someone who is passionate about Coldplay and preparing for the concerts in Helsinki.

World Coldplay, one of the most popular bands, arrives in Finland this week after a long wait.

The British band, which started its activities in 1997, has been tried to get to the country almost since then, but until now the closest stop has been Sweden.

Now the attempt has finally succeeded, and Finnish fans are getting what they have been hoping for for a long time. The concerts are held at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The stadium is sold out for four nights. In total, the band is seen by around 120,000 people in Finland.

There are admittedly very die-hard Coldplay fans in this crowd. Those who have been preparing for the gig for a long time and who relate to the band with great emotion.

HS is looking for a megafan for an interview. Is that you? Report yourself!