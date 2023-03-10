Friday, March 10, 2023
Music | Apple launches a streaming service focused on classical music

March 10, 2023
Music | Apple launches a streaming service focused on classical music

The service contains five million individual pieces, the company says.

9.3. 21:17

A technology giant Apple announced on Thursday that it will launch a streaming service focused on classical music, reports news agency AFP.

According to the news agency, this is how Apple aims to differentiate itself from its competitors, such as Spotify. The service is scheduled to be announced on March 28.

From their iPhones the well-known company said that Apple Music Classical offers “the world’s widest selection of classical music” with unique albums.

With five million individual songs, the app competes with streaming services focused on classical music, such as the German Idagi. Idagio is currently the only subscription-based classical music service.

The company says that the sound reproduction of Apple Music Classical is of high quality – exactly the kind that classical music lovers appreciate, the company adds.

The application is included in the Apple Music service and will be available for mobile phones and devices based on the Android operating system.

