Music Anyone will soon be able to perform on the stage of the Music Hall’s main hall – but the artist will pay

The Estradi is yours ticket costs 149 euros, and two members of the public can also be brought into the hall with one ticket.

If there is always dreamed of getting to perform on Finland’s number one concert stage, now it’s possible. On the same stage, where numerous classical music stars have performed, as well as, among other things Patti Smith and Nick Cave.

Admittedly, this time the artist is not paid for the performance; the artist pays for himself.

The Music House has developed a new kind of service that allows anyone to bring their performance to the concert hall stage for 45 minutes. Those who want to try the acoustics of the music hall will have the opportunity on 24-26. between February.

The Estradi is yours ticket costs 149 euros, and two members of the public can also be brought into the hall with one ticket.

The Steinway grand piano awaits the performers in the hall. According to the instructions, you can bring “your own player that you can carry alone”.

Music house sales and marketing manager Juha Paaso says in the press release that the idea for the rapture came from Musiikkitalo ‘s customers.

“Coincidentally, we got two different inquiries in a couple of days about the possibility of playing the grand piano in an empty Concert Hall. The idea was really teasing, and after a while, we were able to create corona-safe arrangements to implement the idea. ”

The music hall is currently closed to the public due to a corona pandemic, but the house is constantly rehearsing and performing various streaming concerts. During the rapture, Helsinki has a ski holiday week, and therefore the Music Hall is empty. This allows new performers to step on stage.

Music house turns ten this year. The house was inaugurated in August 2011.

The house was designed by architects Marko Kivistö, Ola Laiho and Mikko Pulkkinen. The acoustics of the 1,704-seat main hall were designed by Yasuhisa Toyota office.

The Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki, the Helsinki City Orchestra and the Radio Symphony Orchestra operate in the building.