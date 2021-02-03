Music Antti Siirala appointed Professor of Piano Music at the Sibelius Academy

Antti Siirala, who is moving from Munich to Helsinki, will take up a new position at the beginning of August.

Antti Siirala (b. 1979) has been appointed Professor of Piano Music at the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki. He will take up the post on August 1, 2021. He will follow the post Erik T. Tawaststjernaa, who retired in 2018.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the selection of Tawaststjerna’s successor was delayed and the task has been temporarily Matti Raekallio.

39 people applied for the position of Professor of Piano Music, four of whom were invited to give teaching samples in November 2020.

From 2013 Antti Siirala has worked in Germany as a professor at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München. He has also served as a visiting professor at the Juilliard Academy of Music in New York and at the Sibelius Academy before Erik T. Tawaststjerna retired.

Siirala won several major international piano competitions at the turn of the 21st century and has since given extensive concerts around the world.