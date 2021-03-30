Sir Antonio will replace the Royal Opera House in London with the London Symphony Orchestra.

30.3. 14:23

Sir Antonio Pappano has been elected the next Chief Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra since 2023. He succeeds Sir Simon Rattlea, who will take over the leadership of the late Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Maris Jansonsin to succeed.

Sir Simon Rattle, who has vehemently opposed Britain’s EU separation, Brexit, has at the same time taken German citizenship and will continue to keep his home in Germany, where he settled for a long time under the direction of the Berlin Philharmonic.

London-born Sir Antonio has run the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden since 2002, and the artistically successful season ends in 2023.

The London Symphony Orchestra is the cutting edge of London symphony orchestras. It competes, for example, with the Philharmonia Orchestra, whose chief conductor changes during the fall season Esa-Pekka from Salonen Santtu-Matias to Rouval.

Other large London orchestras are Sakari Oramon conducted by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Edward Gardnerin selected by the London Philharmonic Orchestra as its leader Vasili Petrenkon elected to its leadership by the Royal Philharmonic Orchetra.