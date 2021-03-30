Wednesday, March 31, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music Antonio Pappano was chosen to succeed Simon Rattle – two Finnish and two British conductors will soon compete in the conducting of London’s top orchestras

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0

Sir Antonio will replace the Royal Opera House in London with the London Symphony Orchestra.

30.3. 14:23

Sir Antonio Pappano has been elected the next Chief Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra since 2023. He succeeds Sir Simon Rattlea, who will take over the leadership of the late Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Maris Jansonsin to succeed.

Sir Simon Rattle, who has vehemently opposed Britain’s EU separation, Brexit, has at the same time taken German citizenship and will continue to keep his home in Germany, where he settled for a long time under the direction of the Berlin Philharmonic.

London-born Sir Antonio has run the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden since 2002, and the artistically successful season ends in 2023.

The London Symphony Orchestra is the cutting edge of London symphony orchestras. It competes, for example, with the Philharmonia Orchestra, whose chief conductor changes during the fall season Esa-Pekka from Salonen Santtu-Matias to Rouval.

Other large London orchestras are Sakari Oramon conducted by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Edward Gardnerin selected by the London Philharmonic Orchestra as its leader Vasili Petrenkon elected to its leadership by the Royal Philharmonic Orchetra.

.
#Music #Antonio #Pappano #chosen #succeed #Simon #Rattle #Finnish #British #conductors #compete #conducting #Londons #top #orchestras

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The man who opened fire in the suburbs was detained

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.