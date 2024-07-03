Music | Ann Wilson of the band Heart, who canceled their Finnish gig, is suffering from cancer

Music|The 74-year-old vocal soloist assures that he will return to concerts next year.

American Vocal soloist of the band Heart Ann Wilson has announced that he has cancer. Heart was supposed to perform in Helsinki at the end of June, but the band canceled their entire European tour.

The reason for the cancellation was said at the time that Ann Wilson had undergone a “medical procedure” from which she is recovering.

On Tuesday, Wilson shared in an Instagram update that her surgery was cancer-related and she is now undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Wilson retires to rest for the rest of the year and all of Heart’s performances have been canceled for the time being. 74-year-old Ann Wilson assures in her message that she will return to concerts next year.

Ann Wilson and his sister Nancy Wilson have been the frontmen of Heart since the first half of the 1970s. The band made an international breakthrough in the late 1980s and climbed the charts in Finland as well.

The Helsinki concert, which was canceled this summer, would have been Heart’s first appearance in Finland.