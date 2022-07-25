Sanremo, the hug to Vittorio de Scalzi on the day of farewell. The funeral at Club Tenco

Sanremo – Sanremo embraced Vittorio De Scalzi on the day of his farewell: a great emotion on the thread of memories linked to so many songs he wrote and sang. Friends of the Club Tenco they wanted to host the secular ceremony in its headquarters a few steps from the sea that saw the birth and death of a great Italian song.

Nico di Palo, historical member of the New Trolls, touches the coffin of his lifelong friend, Vittorio De Scalzi, with his hand

“It’s the best place where we could say goodbye to him for the last time,” said the mayor Alberto Biancheriin the tricolor band, who greeted the musician to whom, last year, he presented the recognition of «Friend of the city:« Only ten days ago we applauded him on the Alfano stage ».

The greeting of the mayor of Sanremo to the family of De Scalzi

Sergio Secondiano Sacchi, artistic director of the Tenco Club, brought the memory of the friends who shared the stage with him but also many convivial moments, where Vittorio was the generous driver.

Massimo Cotto, who shared a tour with De Scalzi, spoke of his enthusiasm and desire to try the concert entirely every time “so we played it twice a day, for five hours of music, and in the end, I don’t pay, he wanted to perform again “That evening caress” ». And again: «In the last moments of life, when unfortunately he was leaving, he moved his fingers, as if he were playing a keyboard: for him music was everything».

The crowd at the Tenco Club for the farewell to Vittorio De Scalzi

There was also a “reunion” of the New Trolls: after many years of quarrels they found themselves together on a stage, in front of a colleague’s coffin, between tears and memories. Nico Di Palo, Gianni Belleno and Ricky Belloni they did not deny the difficult moments, and they wanted to greet Vittorio with pain. It was their brother Aldo who welcomed them, his voice broken by emotion.

Among the many who participated, also the record artist Stefano Senardi, Oscar Farinetti, the councilors Faraldi and Pireri, the former councilor Cassini and the Bordigotti: the group that organizes charity shows recalled how he appreciated their student spirit. There was also Stefano Senardihis record friend, and many others.

The intervention of Nico di Palo

His wife Mara wanted this moment to end in the name of music and a smile, as Vittorio had wished. The greeting to the body was given with the music of his songs starting from “Aldebaran», The place he reached, as his sons Armanda and Alberto wrote.

Vittorio De Scalzi died at the age of 72 for the complications of Covid. His coffin was covered in yellow roses and white orchids and a Sampdoria shirt with his name and number 10.

The intervention of the mayor