Among the posthumous papers of that South American petrostate—a pioneer nation of Opec, today a scandal of tyranny, poverty, and violence—, the Mommsen of the future will find the chronicles of a public program of massive and non-vocational academic music education. What follows is part of mine.

El Sistema—this is how the program is known today and how, in Spanish, it is called in many countries that, such as Scotland or Japan, have replicated it with enthusiasm and success—was originally conceived, half a century ago, from an orchestra a chamber group made up of young performers and composers seeking to make a place for themselves in a country of 11 million inhabitants where there were barely two or three professional symphonic groups.

They called it “experimental”, without referring to any compositional current, but just meaning “alternative”.

At that time, accessing a position as an instrumentalist in any national orchestra was something governed by petty chance. It depended on the death of the titular bassoonist, for example, and that you were the only other bassoonist in the region. It collided not only with the closure of a proverbially immobile guild, forced to be unsupportive despite itself because there were not many private foundations that sponsored the public subscription of philharmonic societies.

The promoter of the experimental orchestra was a young musician and economist, José Antonio Abreu, whose idea of ​​mass teaching music as a tool in the fight against poverty had encouraged him since the late 1960s. He finally found his time in 1973. , in the midst of the price boom that followed the oil embargo against the West, agreed by the Arab nations of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries, OPEC.

The embargo was in retaliation for supporting Israel during the Yom Kippur War in 1972. The boom brought with it an unprecedented global transfer of wealth: the price of each barrel in our basket of crudes jumped from $2.70 to $9.76. The time. By 1979 it was already around 17 dollars. In the first year alone —from 1973 to 1974—, 10,000 million dollars entered the Venezuelan Treasury, a sum then inconceivable for anyone who lived in these banana plantations. The bonanza fell to Carlos Andrés Pérez in luck during his first presidency (1973-78).

The volcanology of the petrostates developed as a discipline precisely around those years, when the London School of Economics was theorizing about the starters of economic development in the Third World. A laureate LSE graduate student was appointed by Pérez as minister of economic planning and Abreu, from the Christian Democracy, was among his most prominent collaborators.

It is not a sufficiently well-known fact, much less attended to by scholars, but it was Abreu who was entrusted with directing the drafting team of the Oil Nationalization Law that in 1976 created the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela.

Already in 1973, the planners had decided to take advantage of the bonanza and launch a vast, intensive postgraduate scholarship plan that since 1974 had been the flagship program of the Pérez government. In a matter of months, the program brought thousands of young high school graduates to Europe and the United States.

They studied disciplines as diverse as oil exploration, tropical medicine, urban planning or public finance. Also hydrology, phytogenetics, transformational linguistics, comparative administrative law, catalytic oil refining…

A strict criterion prevailed that only attended to the scholastic merit embodied in the credential record. It sounds like official propaganda, but it really was.

Nor was special priority given to careers that more rigid economic development planners than Pérez’s might have considered “strategic” at the time. That being the case, and from the planning mandarinate, Abreu managed to get the scholarship plan to provide the financial starter for an experiment in social engineering that ended up filling the country with youth orchestras: El Sistema.

The System placed an emphasis on execution, on putting the instruments in the hands of the children and adolescents who received scholarships and, with the minimum of notions, barely knowing where the A falls on a staff, begin to play, to sound.

Of course, the process is much more complex and arduous than just doing without the conservatory and extending rehearsal hours, but after listening to an orchestra of marginalized children interpret the allegro spiritoso of Haydn’s Symphony No. 92, members of the Finance Committee had a hard time haggling for subsidies to Abreu. The maestro’s propensity for symphonic-choral repertoire originated there. Even the deafest politician can hum the ode to joy from Beethoven’s Ninth.

The doctrine of “ten thousand hours of practice”, famously formulated by the sociologist Malcolm Gladwell, never had a better witness than the cohorts of high-performance musicians from the Venezuelan youth orchestra system.

“Performing musicians; not musicologists”, Abreu was heard to say on more than one occasion. Abreu became a cross between Arturo Toscanini and Baden Powell, leading legions of prepubescents who rehearsed sometimes for 11 hours straight before participating in some massive event for foreign dignitaries gathered in Caracas for some summit conference.

As an institution, El Sistema is even older than Petróleos de Venezuela itself, and at the end of the last century it was an educational model? Redistributive? clientele? studied in many world forums.

The System is based on a family scholarship that benefits thousands of families, and although over the years it came to have a large budget, it has always escaped the competence of the Ministry of Education.

An enormous talent for public finances and a titanic disposition for parliamentary lobbying trained Abreu, who died in 2018, as super minister of Culture who also served as general manager of an autonomous agency that enjoyed the presidential approval. And this, in the course of all the administrations that preceded the rise to power of Hugo Chávez.

Resorting to music to broaden social inclusion was the leitmotiv inspiring powerful philanthropic figurations, very difficult to refute by the civil service. “If a poor child learns to play a musical instrument, he will stop being poor.” On locutions like this, repeated by Abreu and his collaborators with a truly missionary spirit, the moral mysticism of El Sistema was founded, which sober organizations like the IDB could only find irresistible. And, indeed, nearly three million children have come to benefit from its provisions.

During Abreu’s lifetime, the management of El Sistema also had a look that I will call Vatican: an “infallible” pope, several times Minister of Culture, a pontifical court, an authoritarian and often ruthless sectarianism that ensured for El Sistema a status of great autonomy within the state apparatus.

Being a genuine emanation of the petro-state that we were and of the Venezuelan bipartisan democracy of the last third of the last century, it came to be thought that Chávez’s rise to power would put an end to El Sistema and its officiants. No one then counted on Abreu’s protean ability to survive political changes.

In 2006, Commander Chávez adopted El Sistema as the core of his “Misión Música”, generously endowing it with resources and turning it into an efficient electoral clientelist device. For Gustavo Dudamel, the brilliant director of the Simón Bolívar Orchestra, flagship of El Sistema, his years of apotheosis really began then.

Simon Rattle, then director of the Berlin Philharmonic, after hearing Dudamel and Simón Bolívar perform Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10 at the Albert Hall in London, stated in 2007 that El Sistema was the most important thing that was happening in The world of music.

Abreu was a solitary, stubborn and rigorous man, a tough reformer whose greatest work won the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts in 2008 for its educational merits. Today, ironically, El Sistema is part of the propaganda apparatus of the Maduro regime.

I maintain, however, that an in-depth study of the figure of Abreu and his relations with the State, something still to be done, would offer unsuspected visions of what a century of oil has done to us.