Music, humor and nostalgia will once again be the protagonists on the last night of the year. Televisions are betting on continuity on New Year's Eve to give way, at midnight, to the usual broadcast of the chimes. Ramón García, Cristina Pedroche, Jennifer Hermoso, among others, will appear at Puerta del Sol, while Telecinco will welcome 2024 from Seville.

1. The fictional castle of Mota



In the afternoon, journalist Carlos del Amor directs the summary of 2023, a year that will be played by veteran actress Lola Herrera and will feature the participation of Javier Gutiérrez. It can be followed in the two editions of 'Telediario'. On the night of December 31, José Mota leads 'A Year of Fear', a comedy special that will take place in the fictional castle of Count Draculmont, where politicians such as Pedro Sánchez or Carles Puigdemont will be parodied and also other emblematic moments of 2023, such as the 'Barbie' movie. Patricia Conde, Jorge Sanz, Agustín Jiménez, Berta Collado, Paula Púa, Sayago Ayuso, Paco Collado or the streamers Nerea Fernández and AnimaLize21, among others, will participate in this space that will also feature musical numbers.

For the twelve grapes, the public channel brings back the classic Ramón García with Ana Mena as a companion, while the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso will make a special appearance on the balcony of Puerta del Sol. An hour later, Nía and Roberto Herrera will take over from Canary Islands, this time from Santa Úrsula (Tenerife). And in the early morning 'Happy 2024!', a musical gala presented by Patricia Conde, Rocío Muñoz and the Colombian actor Carlos Torres, in which more than ninety artists will perform.

The 2. A vintage gala of 'Cachitos'



TVE's second channel is once again betting on one of the most popular programs on the last night of the year: 'Cachitos de iron ycromo'. On this occasion, RNE announcer Ángel Carmona debuts as presenter of the new stage of the program, which will start with 'New Year's Eve to Cachitos' before the chimes. In this special installment, the format becomes a gala of vintage varieties with guests such as Amaia, Jandro, Sidonie, La Prohibida y Algora, Los gandules, Pep Plaza and Laura Márquez, among many other artists. It will have the stellar collaboration of La Maña and Fernando Esteso. After the Grapes, the first binge of 'Cachitos' of 2024, with three hours of musical archive seasoned with its traditional labels.

Antenna 3. New Year with Pedroche



New Year's Eve begins on Antena 3 with the special 'Goodbye, 2023', presented by Eva González and Roberto Leal from the Royal Palace of Aranjuez (Madrid), in which they will remember everything that has happened in this last year at Atresmedia, giving way to zapping blocks. Around midnight Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote repeat the chimes at Puerta del Sol, in an annual event that both have been leading for eight consecutive years on the private network. After the twelve grapes there will be music in the karaoke 'Cantando al 2024'.

Four. Love night



The Mediaset network dedicates the last night of the year to the love and dates of Carlos Sobera. On this occasion, 'First Dates' will pay tribute to the Hollywood of the 1920s. The restaurant's staff and the diners who come this day in search of love will wear outfits and hairstyles typical of that era and the decor will be reminiscent of a Hollywood set. of the 'roaring 20s'. As a curiosity, Cuatro will not broadcast chimes, a fact that only occurred in 2011, when Mediaset decided to focus the year-end broadcast on Telecinco, its main channel.

Telecinco. Grapes from Seville



As has been customary in recent years, Telecinco will be the exception and will not say goodbye to 2023 from Madrid's Puerta del Sol like its rivals do. Jesús Calleja and Marta Flich will take charge to drink the twelve grapes with the spectators in Seville, a city that in 2024 will assume the capital of the European aerospace industry. Before and after the broadcast of the chimes, the musical gala 'New Year's Eve with you', hosted by Christian Gálvez and Verónica Dulanto, which will liven up the night with performances such as Iñigo Quintero, Soraya, Rosa López, Azúcar Moreno, Manu Tenorio, Merche , Melody, Rebeca, La Guardia, Nyno Vargas, Lorena Gómez, Natalia, among others. During the day 'Socialité' and 'Fiesta' will also continue to be broadcast, focusing their content on the Christmas holidays.

The sixth. Tribute to 'The Comedy Club'



Before the retransmission of the bells, La Sexta reruns the special 'El Club de la Comedia', coinciding with the 20th anniversary of its premiere on Antena 3, which Neox broadcast the day before. There will be unpublished monologues and the best moments will be reviewed. Subsequently, Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo say goodbye to the year again and welcome 2024 before the green channel cameras.