With the traditional songs of the salve marinera and the anthem of the Immaculate Conception, which bring out the emotions of every sense of Torrevieja, the bulk of the patron saint festivities of Torrevieja came to an end yesterday. The massive procession around the venerated image of La Purísima culminated the festivities on a night that was calm, although especially windy.

The big day began early, as usual, around seven in the morning, when hundreds of people gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución to participate in the traditional reveille, which is celebrated included in the program of the Department of Festivals despite of the years since the Diana club, promoter of this custom, disappeared. The Los Salerosos band was the one that set the festive tone for this parade through the streets of the center, attacking pasodobles and, above all, popular pieces that made the attendees sing and dance. The route, punctuated by the firing of early-morning rockets, had a special moment at the doors of the headquarters of the Group of Ex-addict Friends (Gaex), which has always dedicated itself to celebrating the patron saint’s festivities. From the beginning, the festive procession was joined by the entire troupe of big heads, which in this way carried out the last of this year’s tours.

The combination between the charamita, the Los Salerosos band and the people wanting to have a good time, despite the early hour, gave a great result and it can be said that this activity, which went through some years of great decline, practically disappeared. has recovered.

Most of the day was marked by the religious accent of the day and that is why the archpriest temple and its surroundings were a coming and going of people, many of them moved expressly for the occasion. One of the main services was the one at twelve in the morning, presided over by the parish priest and dean of the Orihuela Cathedral, José Antonio Gea, who this year, after his transfer, had to immerse himself in the festival and had a first-class experience. hand from the offering of flowers or the blessing of the new municipal nativity scene. The music was provided by the Francisco Vallejos choir.

With the bishop in front



In the afternoon, the religious celebration prior to the procession was officiated for the first time by Bishop José Ignacio Munilla, and the mass was sung by the Ricardo Lafuente choir, under the baton of Aurelio Martínez.

Next, the procession, surrounded by thousands of faithful, took to the street to accompany the image of La Purísima. The carving was ornamented with up to 2,000 orchids brought expressly from Holland, and showed off its new pectoral cross made from the jewelry-shaped offerings of its devotees.

Emotional, as always, was the moment in which the Virgin was received at the doors of the municipal library and the José Hódar choir gave her the habanera ‘A mi nostalgia’. The crowning moment, however, came when the image was turned facing the sea by the costaleros, blessing the waters in which much of the history of Torrevieja resides. Then the gunpowder filled the atmosphere with a great display of fireworks that drew the sky of the salt bay in a burst of colors. Perfect ending for the return of the Patron Saint of salt to her temple, where she will remain until Holy Week.

The director of the Symphony Orchestra, Torrevieja of the year The Diego Ramírez Pastor award for Torrevieja of the year has a name and that is that of the director of the Symphony Orchestra, José Francisco Sánchez. The composer and director received the award from the mayor at a gala held at the International Auditorium. The musician, who highlighted the value of the award “because it is awarded by the people of Torrevieja with all their hearts,” was supported by his group, along with whom he performed the city’s anthem, voiced by the singer Lucía España. . Yesterday, as is tradition, the sheets with Sánchez’s name were placed among the list of winners who have their place in the monument dedicated to all the winners in the heart of the Waldo Calero square.