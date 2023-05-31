Talent and generosity do not always go hand in hand, but they managed to walk side by side in the life of Spanish chef Luis Irizar (1930-2021). The father of New Basque Cuisine, a teacher of teachers, did not skimp on any of the two qualities and gave himself entirely to his two passions: cooking and teaching. His discreet but resounding work as an instructor for the following generations left behind a trail of disciples who cannot and do not want to part with the professional and human legacy they inherited from him. Such was his imprint. On Tuesday, many of them gathered at the Ekilore restaurant from Mexico City, run by Basque chef Pablo San Román, to give him a fair farewell and celebrate what would have been his 93rd birthday.

“Luis Irizar was not only a teacher, a creator of great successes, but rather an acknowledgment of the power of the human being”, opened the San Román tribute before a dozen colleagues dressed in their white kitchen coats: a homogeneity only interrupted by the traditional clothing of the Oaxacan cook Abigail Mendoza. “Probably we all have different styles, but he gives us the opportunity to have something in common: we have all been touched in some way by his infinite goodness,” San Román has highlighted.

Irizar was born in Havana (Cuba) and died in Spain, in San Sebastián, in the midst of a pandemic. They could barely say goodbye to him, especially in Latin America. “In the distance from Mexico, we are left with a cold feeling and with the pending task of bringing this community together,” he has justified.

From right to left: Jorge Córcega, Pablo San Román, Benito Molina, Abigaíl Mendoza, Mikel Alonso, José Cholizabeta, Paulina Morel, Luis Enrique Mercado, Edgar Delgado and Iñaki Andradas, on Tuesday. Rodrigo Oropeza

Pablo San Román landed in the Latin American country in 1994 and founded the Sukalde association in the capital, of which Irizar would be a mentor and honorary president. There he began a story of transatlantic brotherhood that has continued through the decades and that has brought together chefs from the two countries for the occasion. “We sent Mexican students to Luis’s school in San Sebastián, and he sponsored the community we had here and sent cooks back,” summarizes San Román.

Irizar pushed the borders of regional gastronomy until making them disappear completely. He was educated in France, England and Switzerland, but his total attachment to his land led him back home, where he dedicated himself to teaching the youngest the trade that gave meaning to his life. Far from frills, he always defended a sober and traditional cuisine, based on the roots. “Under no circumstances can modernity cover the contents of the plate,” he made clear in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2014. Many have followed his path later. “When I saw what they were doing in the Basque Country and I returned home, I embraced what I was doing to share it with the world. That is what drives a great teacher”, extols the Zapotec chef Abigail Mendoza.

Chef Luis Irizar, in an interview screened during his posthumous tribute. Rodrigo Oropeza

The place where the cooks are arranged in a row, integrated into the Basque Center, emulates the simplicity of a traditional Basque tavern. In the center of the tables, made of wood, the mythical green tablecloth used for playing cards is perfectly incorporated. Chips from the last mus competition are still visible on the ledge around the side of the room, and various murals with Basque motifs have taken over much of the wall.

No one in the room questions the brilliance of Irizar’s work, but that is not what demands the attention of the participants, but rather his human warmth. “The product or the technique were the great excuses for universal values ​​to sink in day by day”, recalled the Spaniard Mikel Alonso, who defines himself as “Basque by heart and Mexican by conviction”. Of all those values, the definitive mark was left by her ability to convey the importance of continuing to teach those who come after her. “The secret recipe does not exist, you have to share the knowledge”, summarized the Mexican Benito Molina.

A traditional Basque choir, during the posthumous tribute to chef Luis Irizar at the Centro Vasco-Euskal Etxea in Mexico City on the 30th. Rodrigo Oropeza

The central part of the homage, however, takes place shortly after in the lower area of ​​the establishment, in the patio in front of the pediment. The Eragiyok choir, from San Sebastián, opens this second part of the event singing the Agur Jaunak, a Basque ceremonial song used to welcome or say goodbye to a loved one. the dance follows hold on, performed by the dancer Aritz Salamanca, a sign of respect for the honoree; and the Basque shortlist closes with a video in which Luis Irizar himself narrates the most important events in his life to chef Íñigo Lavado, interspersed with testimonials from people who have passed through his life and learned from him.

The sound tribute does not end until a group of mariachis sings the famous Mexican song Las mañanitas, a birthday greeting that reminds us that this farewell is, in reality, a celebration party. “That every May 30 we can remember him, especially to remind ourselves of the good that we can give of ourselves,” San Román has launched.

The event closes in the only possible way: with a culinary display that brings together the best of the two cultures summoned at the farewell. In reality, they don’t differ that much, Alonso explains: “There are only two types of gastronomy, good and bad. If we want to be part of the good, we must unite and move on ”. He Show must continue. Thank you, Iris eskerrik asko for all.

The flag of Mexico and the Basque Country on a wall of the Centro Vasco-Euskal Etxea, in Mexico City, during the tribute. Rodrigo Oropeza

