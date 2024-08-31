Music | An Oasis fan from Helsinki got a concert ticket after hours of trying and paid an amount he can’t even remember properly

Music|Oasis, one of the big names in British pop, last performed 15 years ago. Fans queued for hours to get hold of the exclusive concert tickets.

Four laptop, phone and tablet. The Helsinki native has such an arsenal Virpi Purola was preparing for dawn this morning, the goal of which was to get at least one ticket to Oasis’ gig.

After about two and a half hours of waiting and clicking, I succeeded: the ticket confirmation for the London Wembley concert for July arrived in my email.

Purola is one of the Finnish fans who managed to get a ticket for the British and Irish summer 2025 return tour of the band, one of the biggest names in British pop.

“I don’t even remember the exact amount, how much the ticket cost. That’s what I was hoping for in that situation, that the site wouldn’t crash,” says Purola.

According to Purola, the ticket was on the most expensive side, several hundred in pounds, but still less than 500 pounds.

Tickets went on sale today, Saturday, at eleven o’clock Finnish time.

of Facebook in fan groups, people have shared their experiences of queuing to get Oasis tickets. According to the websites, there were tens of thousands of people in line at the same time.

Stream has been listening to Oasis since elementary school. When the information about the band’s return tour was announced at the beginning of this week, Purola was sure that the concert ticket would be available – whatever it cost.

“I’ve said before that Oasis is the only band I’m willing to pay anything to see, if their gig still happens.”

Oasis, one of the big names in British pop, performed for the last time 15 years ago, in August 2009. The group broke up when the core duo of the band Liam and Noel Gallagher were arguing.

“This is really great and unique. We hope that the brothers will stay apart until the summer and throughout the tour.”

Stream get tickets for the highly anticipated comeback tour at Ticketmaster. He says he waited about an hour just to get to the shopping site.

Earlier this week, Purola had asked a friend who had managed to get a ticket for tips on the ticket rally Taylor Swift’s for the desired European tour. Even then, many sites got stuck due to congestion.

“This is just a game of luck. I tried to buy both one and two tickets. In the end, only this one went through,” says Purola.

“This wasn’t easy or consumer-friendly, but it’s difficult to come up with another way.”

Virpi Purola got to the purchase page after an hour of waiting. After that we had to wait some more.

The Guardian reported on Saturday morning that ticket sales websites had drifted to technical problems. The magazine even made ticket sales its own moment-by-moment monitoring.

A limited number of the first tickets for the tour were sold in three hours already on Friday evening. Later, tickets started appearing for resale at more than 40 times the price. According to the Reuters news agency, tickets were sold for up to 8,000 pounds, which corresponds to around 9,500 euros.

On social media, Oasis appealed to their fans by saying that tickets should not be resold at higher prices on websites that are not connected to the band’s promoters. According to the band, such tickets would be cancelled.

Oasis’ comeback tour includes 14 concerts at least for now.