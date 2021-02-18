Music An exceptional playlist campaign was launched in Finland – Artists recall the coup d’état of the military junta with their music

Playlists are expected to reach an audience from which the situation in Myanmar would otherwise be left in the dark.

Military junta The coup in Myanmar has activated Finnish music circles. The plight of the common people in an emergency is now reminded by music.

The Banging Pots campaign involves Joensuu 1685, Viitanen Piia, Risto, M, Callisto, Markus Perttula and other musicians.

To the campaign participating musicians have made one of their songs available for the campaign, which brings together playlists for Spotify, SoundCloud, and Youtube.

Playlists will appear online on Thursday. In March, the campaign will include, among other things Megamasa with an entire album.

The campaign is not raising money. Instead, playlists are hoped to reach an audience from which the situation in Myanmar would otherwise be left in the dark.

Military junta seized power in Myanmar a good couple of weeks ago and arrested leading figures in the country, such as the chancellor Aung San Suu Kyin. The junta has justified the coup by citing allegations of electoral fraud, but no evidence has been found.

Hundreds of people have been caught since the beginning of the protests, many of them at night.