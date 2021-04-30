Music An Australian politician was sentenced to millions in damages for unauthorized use of a piece of Twisted Sister

Clive Palmer claimed in court that he wrote the song as a satire of the original.

Australian populist politician Clive Palmer has been sentenced to more than a million dollars in damages by one of the most famous songs of the heavy band Twisted Sister We’re Not Gonna Take It unauthorized use.

Palmer claimed in court, among other things, that he wrote the song as a satire of the original.

Judge Anna Katzmann knocked out allegations, noting that while Conservative politician Palmer and Twisted Sister singer and songwriter Dee Sniderilla there is nothing in common, “the songs are very similar to each other”.

Palmer had asked permission to use the song, but he did not want to pay for its use. That’s why he ended up recording his own version Aussies Not Gonna Cop It.

The iconic heavens have been used in political campaigning, but with permission. Among other things, the ex-governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger used the song in his election campaign.