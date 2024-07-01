Music | An American singer is gaining popularity at a breathtaking rate – Such is Chappell Roan, who is compared to Lady Gaga

Music|Chappell Roan is one of the most interesting international emerging artists of the moment.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Chappell Roan is an American singer on the rise. Good Luck, Babe! -song has ended up on several Billboard charts. With his lyrics, Roan addresses sexual minorities in particular. The artist is building a phenomenon around himself that resembles Lady Gaga’s breakthrough.

When googling the name Chappell Roanthe search engine asks: did you mean your favorite artist’s favorite artist?

The phrase has quickly become the American singer’s slogan. A video is circulating on social media in which a red-haired woman introduces herself on stage by saying: “I’m Chappell Roan, your favorite artist’s favorite artist. Your favorite girl’s favorite girl.”

The phrase itself is a loan from an American drag queen From Sasha Colbywhose original quote can be deduced from the above.

Chappell Roan or Kayleigh Rose Amstutz is a 26-year-old singer from Missouri who released his debut album in 2023. This year, he has quickly become popular with the general public.

Especially the song Good Luck, Babe! has ended up for several music media Billboard to lists. Another star name of the moment Sabrina Carpenter already had time cover it.

Now, more than 20 times more of the artist’s production is listened to on streaming services every week than at the beginning of the year, reports Billboard.

In mid-June, the artist even addressed the accelerated pace of recent times at his concert.

“I just want to be honest with the audience: I’m a little bad today. It feels like my career is moving really fast, and it’s really hard to keep up,” the artist said Canadian Billboard by.

One of the reasons for the rocket-like rise is considered to be that the artist performed as a warm-up artist Olivia Rodrigo on tour last spring.

Artist is rapidly building a phenomenon around itself that resembles Lady Gaga’s breakthrough in 2009.

Chappell Roan’s trademark is also an exaggerated and flamboyant style drawn from the world of drag – he has appeared both as the Statue of Liberty and with his face painted clown-like white.

Like Gaga, Chappell also addresses sexual minorities with his lyrics – although he does it more directly. For example, he sings about love and sex between women.

He’s not the first or the only one to do so, but he has a good chance of also addressing the mainstream with his queer themes.

Chappell has said that he grew up in a conservative community where he was taught that homosexuality is a sin. He said at the beginning of his career For Vanity Fair, that the artist-me is a kind of rebellious drag persona for him. In the spring, he said For the British Broadcasting Company BBCthat the role of an artist has encouraged him to be himself.

With a singer seems to have all the prerequisites for success: a versatile sound, a unique style, a bold stage presence and a large audience that appreciates pop culture references.

The songs that draw from synthpop and 2000s pop are light but perceptive depictions of human relationships. They have just enough fresh-sounding hooks and chord progressions to stand out in the pop mainstream.

There is an artist in social media described for example “Kate Bush’s, Cyndi Lauper’s and David Bowie as a child”. Similarities with Lady Gaga have also been mentioned.

Chappell sang Lady Gaga at one of his concerts Bad Romance – song’s intro, after which Gaga commented on the concert video on Instagram with the words “I love Chappell”.

Whether the artist reaches Gaga’s chart records or not, at least her breakthrough shows that there is a demand for openly queer female pop music.