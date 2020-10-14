Music Amorphis had to change his gig plans an extraordinary number of times: Today, the 30-year-old of great luck finally gets to celebrate Tavastia on stage

Amorphis ’path to the party has been unusually winding.

Metal band Amorphis will be performing a total of six gigs at Tavastia this week in honor of his 30-year journey.

Founded in 1990, the band is one of the most significant ensembles of Finnish heavy music.

However, the road to this week’s celebrations has been unusually winding.

However, the band has had to change their plans an exceptional number of times along the way.

“It feels like the rug has been pulled from under my feet,” says Amorphis guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen.

Today, Wednesday, however, the dream and plans finally come true.

Coronavirus pandemic postponed the festive gigs first from April to July and then to October.

Originally, there had to be three gigs every night.

The first evening would feature the latest music from 2010-2019, the second evening from 2000-2009 and the last return to the early 1990s of the band.

But in September there was another turning point: the gigs were divided into six parts. The crowd was not allowed to enter the hall as much as normal.

Towards the end of last week, the schedules had to be brought forward once again when the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) issued new guidelines.

The first gig is already at six in the evening. It’s not the most common performance time for a metal band.

Esa Holopainen­

“Are even in the last days, they have been waiting for official regulations on how to do it, ”Holopainen says with suspicion.

At times, the band has in mind that the whole thing should be canceled.

Tavastia, on the other hand, has been more optimistic about the organization.

“And it’s nice to have been able to properly train the sets after the break has been so long,” Holopainen admits.

Coronavirus epidemic a total of 90 gigs have been canceled from Amorphis.

“It can be estimated that 80-90 percent of the revenue will immediately drop,” says Esa Holopainen.

“Bread is well off the beaten track.”

In this situation, however, it only helps to wait, Holopainen thinks. The situation is the same for all performing artists.

In June, the band performed two streaming gigs at the Cable Factory, one performed in Europe and the other in North America.

According to Holopainen, the experience did not match the live performance, but it went from first aid.

In the summer, the band got to perform live once at the Rock in the city festival.

“It was fun. It occurred to me how nice it is to sit in Van with my bandmates on a gig trip. ”

Tavastian the festive gigs will remain Amorphis ’last appearances this year. Late fall goes on making new songs. Early in the year, the band will start recording a new album.

“The record will be released with these keys in early 2022.”

Amorhis band’s 30th anniversary gigs at Tavastia 14–16 October