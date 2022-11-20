Music | Almost 40 years ago, the record company did not release an openly homosexual record

Kainkärmeenpoja’s forgotten album is variable in quality, but one important and publication-worthy document about the Finnish subculture and punk music of the 1980s.

Rare ones Svart Records, profiled by re-releases of domestic albums, has released an album that has actually never been released before. The son of a viper the album from 1984 was eventually shelved and forgotten.

The album was supposed to appear under the sub-label of the Polarvox company Vaaralisset levyt. The record label was very short-lived. It is mostly known to have been worked on in 1984 as well Esa Saarinen Philosophy– as the publisher of the album. Saarinen Boy’s love-the cover of the single was drawn by an artist who was known in the city and in punk circles Railing. A fashionably dressed, slender young man attracted attention.

Now his first album has been released as a physical edition nearly 40 years later. Warner, who owns the publishing rights, quietly made a digital release of the album in 2013, which almost no one has listened to. For example, only one song has reached over a thousand listens on Spotify.

According to the booklet that comes with the now-released album, Kaide didn’t come up with the idea to try a music career himself. They were behind the idea Jaana Rinne and Ralf Örn. Rinne also wrote lyrics for the album with Kaide. Since then, Rinne became known, for example, as the lyricist of Clifters.

According to Örn, Polarvox did not want to release the record because of its content. In this era, the album’s openly homosexual lyrics are not surprising, but 40 years ago the album would have been exceptional. Homosexuality was only removed from the official disease classification in 1981 and was still taboo in our culture.

Album was, right down to the artist’s name, provocative and critical of conservative Christianity and the heteronormativity of the time. The artist’s name suggests something new Biblical interpretation that instead of the union between Adam and Eve, i.e. man and woman, the serpent would have brought Cain into the world.

The album had a lot of autobiographical material. Opening track Eros – Godlike tells about Kaiden’s Jamaican ex-partner and his abilities between the sheets.

In the 1980s, the cupola of the old student building was the center of the rock roosters’ jaunts. Die in the Old Dome has a very positive attitude towards the meeting place of his time. The speaker of the song welcomes Bobdylans, French feminists, Bauhausters, plastic critics and one-night superstars to die in the Old Cupola.

The harsh, nihilistic and unapologetic tone of the lyrics makes the album fresh to listen to in the era of such non-polemical lyrics. Before the recording, Kaide had no singing experience at all. The album is more inspired by spoken word and the DIY aesthetic of punk.

The players on the album were professionals in their field. It can be found in the background Pekka Pohjolan, Jukka Orman and by Jimi Sumén names like At his first gig in Tavastia in 1986, Kaide’s backing band was Melrose’s players.

The music career was short and unlucky in terms of publishing. Kaide also recorded a rudely named song A gay man’s cock doesn’t fit a woman in 1986, but that too was never officially published.

Now on the cover of the published album, a young man with a dull face poses. Kaide moved to Stockholm decades ago and has not wanted to appear in public under his own name.

Kainkärmeenpoja’s forgotten album is variable in quality, but one important and publication-worthy document about the Finnish subculture and punk music of the 1980s.