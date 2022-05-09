Music Alexi Laiho didn’t tell the whole truth, finds out about hundreds of emails HS saw – Children of Bodom members tell in a rare joint interview what really happened

Children of Bodom’s Janne Wirman, Henkka Seppälä and Jaska Raatikainen now talk about what really happened in the band’s last years.

The band Children of Bodom, which has reached a million sales, did not break up as Alexi Laiho said or some of the fans concluded. Janne Wirman, Henkka Seppälä and Jaska Raatikainen show HS the crucial e-mail chains and tell what really happened.

“I was crash straight when I heard about it. ”

“When you said sit down, I knew right away.”

“I was afraid of that and when the call came, I just begged you not to say it.”

That’s what the keyboardist of Children of Bodom, who has sold almost 2.5 million records, says Janne Wirmanbassists Henkka “Blacksmith” Seppälä and drummer Jaska Raatikainen.