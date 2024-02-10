Music | AL: Pate Mustajärvi's alcohol consumption last summer made the organizers threaten to cancel the concerts

Pate Mustajärvi performed for the last time as Popeda's soloist in September 2023.

A rock band Former soloist of Popeda Pate Mustajärvi tells For the morning paper in his interview, his alcohol use got out of control last summer. Mustajärvi performed for the last time as Popeda's singer in September 2023.

Mustajärvi tells AL that his alcohol consumption became a problem after he left for his cabin after the second gig of the band's tour.

The singer's blood pressure had also become dangerously high, and he had spent a few days in the hospital.

Last summer, there was news about Popeda's concert, which was canceled due to an illness, but according to Mustajärvi, the real reason for the cancellation was his alcohol consumption.

Pivotal according to Mustajärvi, the turning point had come when the gig sellers had threatened to cancel future gigs, and his spouse Tiina Mustajärvi had intervened in the situation.

“When Tiina makes me sit at the table and lets me come, it's a real place. If someone else said things, you could always turn your back and leave. And sniff. But since the respect in our union is deep and mutual, that's it, then,” Pate Mustajärvi tells AL.

According to Mustajärvi, the gigs at the end of the summer went well.

Popeda announced on New Year's Day that he had chosen him as his new soloist Olli Hermanin. Herman is known as the former singer of the Finnish band Reckless Love and the Swedish band Crashdïet, and he has also had a solo career in Finnish.