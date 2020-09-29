The United States, hitherto excluded from the system of remuneration for radio broadcasting rights, could now claim its share. The organizations which pay aid to French artists would thus see their budgets severely reduced.

“It’s a real cataclysm that befalls our labels”, explains on franceinfo Céline Lepage, the general delegate of the National Federation of Independent Labels (Felin) and administrator of the label Born Bad Records, whilea decision of the European Court of Justice (CJEU) endangers the financing of part of the aid for creation in France.

This aid, paid each year by rights management organizations (such as Spedidam or Adami), is calculated according to the artists’ radio broadcasts. Producers or artists from the United States – until then excluded because they have not signed the Rome Convention which protects the rights of artists in particular – could now claim their share, de facto reducing the amount of aid granted to French musicians. “The United States was excluded because there was no reciprocity agreement with the Americans”, indicates Céline Lepage, who specifies that “French music which is broadcast on American radios” thus do not receive any compensation.

This decision of the CJEU, on September 8 following a dispute with Ireland, could harm the production of “little artists”, usually produced by independent labels “who take risks in producing these artists”, says the general delegate of the National Federation of Independent Labels. “I think these labels will go into a save mode”, she predicts, fearing that this kind of artist will be less produced. “Artists, sound engineers, press officers, will be affected by this decision”, worries Céline Lepage, who considers that “react quickly and assert the law which has hitherto protected independent labels “. “The French state must help us protect ourselves”, she concludes.