Seun Kuti is scheduled to perform with his band Egypt 80 in Helsinki at the World Village festival next weekend.

Internationally a well-known musician Seun Kuti was released from prison on bail on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP. Kuti was detained in his home country of Nigeria for a good week on suspicion of violently resisting the police.

HS interviewed Kuti, who was also a Grammy nominee in Ikeja, Nigeria in May just before he was arrested.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Kutis on May 13. A video was circulated on the Internet in which Kuti appeared to get angry at the police and hit him with his open palm. One local media reported that Kuti had bumped into a police car, while another said that the police were the ones who did the bumping. Kuti surrendered to the police on May 15.

According to AFP, the case will continue on Wednesday with a court hearing.

Shot, 40, is an Afrobeat legend Fela Kutin (1938–1997) son.

Seun Kut is scheduled to perform with his band Egypt 80 in Helsinki At the World in the Village festival next weekend.